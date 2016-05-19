Trump campaign aide Paul Manafort gets a new title

Presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump is promoting his senior campaign aide.

Paul Manafort, a campaign veteran brought on by Trump at the end of March to serve as convention manager, will now hold the title of campaign chairman and chief strategist, spokeswoman Hope Hicks confirmed Thursday.

Manafort and other new hires have sometimes clashed with Trump's original, tightly-knit team led by campaign manager Corey Lewandowski. Lewandowski is expected to maintain his current role overseeing day-to-day campaign operations.

News of Manafort's new role was first reported by ABC.

Manafort spent Thursday morning meeting with lawmakers in Washington.