Trump says he will buy a Tesla to support Elon Musk and his 'baby'

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he would purchase a Tesla car to support his senior advisor Elon Musk amid nationwide protests against the electric automaker.

Trump said "Radical Left Lunatics" are attempting to boycott Tesla, which he called Musk's "baby."

"To Republicans, Conservatives, and all great Americans, Elon Musk is 'putting it on the line' in order to help our Nation, and he is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!" Trump wrote on Truth Social shortly after midnight on Tuesday. "But the Radical Left Lunatics, as they often do, are trying to illegally and collusively boycott Tesla, one of the World’s great automakers, and Elon’s 'baby,' in order to attack and do harm to Elon, and everything he stands for."

"They tried to do it to me at the 2024 Presidential Ballot Box, but how did that work out?" Trump continued.

The president explained that he was going to purchase a car from Tesla to show his support for Musk.

"In any event, I’m going to buy a brand new Tesla tomorrow morning as a show of confidence and support for Elon Musk, a truly great American," Trump wrote. "Why should he be punished for putting his tremendous skills to work in order to help MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN???"

"Thank you, President @realDonaldTrump!" Musk responded on X.

Tesla car owners, dealerships and charging stations have been targeted nationwide by protesters and vandals over Musk's involvement with the Trump administration's newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Protesters rallied outside Tesla dealerships on Saturday, holding signs denouncing Musk and DOGE, and cars and windows at an Oregon Tesla dealership were damaged by gunshots fired by protesters last week.

A man was also arrested after Molotov cocktails were thrown at a Tesla dealership in Salem, Oregon.

Additionally, several Tesla charging stations have been set on fire in Massachusetts, and the U.S. attorney’s office in Colorado charged a suspect after police say they found a number of explosives and concerning messages at a Tesla dealership.

Fox News' Stepheny Price contributed to this report.