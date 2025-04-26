Expand / Collapse search
Trump blasts Putin, questioning if Russian leader wants peace or is just 'tapping me along'

'It makes me think that maybe he doesn’t want to stop the war,' Trump wrote

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published
Putin has not achieved his war objectives, argues Dan Hoffman Video

Putin has not achieved his war objectives, argues Dan Hoffman

Former CIA station chief in Moscow Dan Hoffman discusses how Russia reportedly attacked Ukraine despite President Donald Trump’s call to ‘stop’ attacks on ‘America Reports.’

President Donald Trump has expressed doubts that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to end its war with Ukraine which has raged for more than three years.

Trump took to Truth Social on Saturday to express his frustration with the Russian leader in a week that saw Russia launch a deadly missile attack on Kyiv. The Thursday attack on Ukraine killed at least 10 and injured at least 90, including children, Ukraine said.

"There was no reason for Putin to be shooting missiles into civilian areas, cities and towns, over the last few days," Trump wrote, shortly after he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Vatican on Saturday at Pope Francis’ funeral. 

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in split image

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are seen in a split image. (Reuters)

"It makes me think that maybe he doesn’t want to stop the war, he’s just tapping me along, and has to be dealt with differently, through ‘Banking’ or ‘Secondary Sanctions?’ Too many people are dying!!!"

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. 

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.

