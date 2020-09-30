Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

First Trump-Biden debate was a 'mess' and 'not good for the audience': Ari Fleischer

'I just don't think democracy is well-served when you have two candidates basically doing nothing but interrupt each other'

Joshua Nelson
By Joshua Nelson | Fox News
close
Ari Fleischer: ‘Democracy is not well served with interruptions during a debate’Video

Ari Fleischer: ‘Democracy is not well served with interruptions during a debate’

Constant interruptions during a debate does not serve democracy well, former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer said Wednesday in response to the first debate between President Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

“I thought it was a mess," Fleischer told “Outnumbered Overtime". "I just don't think democracy is well-served when you have two candidates basically doing nothing but interrupt each other. The way debates actually work -- so viewers get something out of it -- is you hear a difference, you hear a clash, you hear one person speak with ideas, another person speak with ideas, and a bit of a rebuttal, occasional interrupting.

“But when the whole thing is marked by interrupting, it is not good for the audience at home, you really don’t benefit from it,” Fleischer added.

Biden attacked Trump as a “national embarrassment” in Cleveland Wednesday when asked how he would respond to voters who may have been turned off by the fractious encounter.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN SAYS PRESIDENT HAS 'CONTINUOUSLY DENOUNCED' WHITE SUPREMACY, AMID CRITICISM

“Maybe I shouldn’t say this,” said the former vice president, "But the president of the United States conducted himself the way he did and I think it was just a national embarrassment.”

Biden was also asked whether he would participate in the next two presidential debates and responded that he is "looking forward to it,” but would not "speculate" on the format of future debates.

“He not only attacked me constantly, but he also attacked the moderator,” Biden said of Trump. “I just hope there is a way the commission can control the ability to answer questions without interruptions.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I went back to look at the beginning of the debate," Fleischer said in response. "Joe Biden interrupted first. He did it to Donald Trump while Donald Trump was speaking.

“I think there was a deliberate part of it by the president," he added. "I think he wanted to knock Joe Biden off his game."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

Joshua Q. Nelson, is a reporter for FoxNews.com. You can find him on Twitter @joshuaqnelson.
Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election