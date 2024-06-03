Trump-backed candidate defeated in Republican Senate primary in New Jersey

In a rare setback for Donald Trump, the candidate the former president endorsed in the New Jersey's Republican Senate primary went down to defeat on Tuesday.

The Associated Press projects that Trump-endorsed Mendham Borough Mayor Christine Serrano Glassner will be defeated by real estate developer and hotelier Curtis Bashaw.

Republicans believe they have a shot at winning in November, something they haven't done in a Senate election in blue state New Jersey in over half a century.

A major reason for the optimism is the prospect of a three-way race in New Jersey. Longtime Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, who is on trial for federal corruption charges, is not running for re-election as a Democrat. On Monday, Menendez filed a petition with nearly 2,500 signatures to run for re-election as an independent. Polls indicate the embattled senator's independent bid would potentially take votes away from likely Democratic Senate nominee Rep. Andy Kim, who won the Democratic Senate primary on Tuesday.

Kim defeated labor leader Patricia Campos-Medina and activist Lawrence Hamm.

He'll now face off in the general election against first-time politician Bashaw, an entrepreneur and historic preservationist who is recognized in the Garden State for leading the restoration of the historic Congress Hall and the Virginia Hotel in Cape May, at the southern tip of the Jersey Shore.

While Serrano Glassner was endorsed by Trump at a large rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, three weeks ago, Bashaw was the leading fundraiser in the race.

Bashaw also enjoyed an advantage on the primary ballot, as he had the county line in two-thirds of the state's 21 counties.

New Jersey has long allowed counties to print ballots that include a prominent party line, which are widely viewed as helping candidates with establishment backing. Kim sued in federal court to overturn the county lines in the Democratic primary. But the GOP county lines were upheld.

Navy veteran Albert Harshaw and former Tabernacle Deputy Mayor Justin Murphy were also running in the Republican Senate primary.

