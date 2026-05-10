Trump-backed Board of Peace, Israel 'will take action' if Hamas remains out of compliance: Netanyahu advisor

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Michael Eisenberg, a top advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, says Israel and the newly-created Board of Peace will "take action" against Hamas if it does not comply with the peace terms it agreed to.

Eisenberg made the comments during an interview with Fox News' Trey Yingst on Sunday. He said Hamas is currently out of compliance with a wider peace agreement and is refusing to give up its weapons to "demilitarize" Gaza.

"I think all the options are on the table since Hamas is noncompliant with the 20-point plan, and they haven't delivered their weapons like they were supposed to. And so we'll have to wait and see. But like I said, this is incredibly well thought out. Give President Trump a tremendous amount of credit and his team of people credit. They've literally thought through every stage of this from beginning to end," Eisenberg said.

"And by the way, and as President Trump said, there's an easy way and a hard way. Everyone prefers the easy way, which is Hamas. With the help of the mediators delivers the weapons, but if they don't, there's a hard way too.," he added.

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Eisenberg went on to say that Iran must also eventually give up control over Gaza under the 20-pont plan agreed to between the U.S., Israel and Hamas.

"Hamas is still there. But the 20-point plan says they cannot be there. They cannot be a part of government. They cannot bear arms. They have to become Swedish, basically, in order for them to stay in any role in Gaza. And so I suggest they do that sooner rather than later. And I think progress is slow. You can't microwave a 30-year problem. It doesn't work. Sociologists," he said.

Eisenberg's comments come amid multiple peace negotiations across the Middle East. Israel is hashing out an agreement to deal with Hezbollah in Lebanon and the U.S. is in talks with Iran.

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Netanyahu said last week that Israel and the United States remain in "full coordination" as negotiations continue.

"We share common objectives, and the most important objective is the removal of the enriched material from Iran, all the enriched material, and the dismantling of Iran’s enrichment capabilities," Netanyahu said at the opening of a security cabinet meeting.

On the nuclear issue, former Israeli National Security Advisor Yaakov Amidror said Israel’s position remains uncompromising.

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"Weaponized uranium must leave Iran," Amidror said. "The Iranians must not be allowed to enrich uranium."

Alongside the nuclear issue, Israeli analysts say Iran’s ballistic missile program has become equally central to Israel’s security concerns.