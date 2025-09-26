Trump administration official physically assaulted at UNGA by 'deranged leftist,' White House says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: A Trump administration official was physically assaulted by a "deranged leftist" inside the United Nations Thursday afternoon during the gathering of the UN General Assembly, Fox News Digital has learned.

An official working in international relations for the Department of Health and Human Services was in New York City serving in a support role for HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the department’s leadership team at UNGA.

"An HHS official was followed into a bathroom, recorded, physically assaulted and verbally accosted by a deranged leftist at the UN who somehow entered the venue past multiple layers of security," White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly told Fox News Digital. "Thankfully, the official is safe, and the lunatic was arrested, but this is part of a disturbing and dangerous set of failures by the UN after their sabotage of President Trump ahead of and during his speech."

Kelly told Fox News Digital that the U.S. Secret Service will investigate "how this violent protester was admitted into a major national security event."

"The UN must answer why these highly concerning incidents continue to happen against the president and his staff," Kelly said.

"We are outraged that a member of the U.S. delegation was physically assaulted inside of UN Headquarters the afternoon of September 25," a U.S. UN spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "This attack must be addressed swiftly, and consequences must be felt."

The spokesperson told Fox News Digital that "the UN itself recognizes that it has lost its way."

"Now, it has devolved into an arena where an American delegation member is harassed and assaulted," the spokesperson said. "If you can’t keep people safe in your own building, how can you claim to be the world’s diplomatic center?"

The spokesperson called the incident "unacceptable," and told Fox News Digital that the United Nations "will use every available resource to support the U.S. Secret Service into their investigation of this incident."

"We know the UN needs dramatic reform and now must also immediately implement a thorough review of the UN’s security operations," the spokesperson said. "The UN’s failures are evident worldwide, and now in its own halls."

The U.S. UN spokesperson added: "Enough is enough."

The official recounted her experience of being followed, harassed, and physically assaulted inside the United Nations in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital.

The official told Fox News Digital that she was walking down the hallway at the UN when a woman began berating her and shining a bright light in her face.

"It was very disorienting," the official said. "Once I took a step back and regained my footing, it didn’t stop. I realized what was happening. I realized I was being yelled at and that the light was also a recording device."

The official tried to get away from the woman who was screaming derogatory and pro-Palestinian comments at her as she followed closely behind.

The official said the woman called her a "fascist" and a "Nazi."

"The insults changed to specific insults," the official said, telling Fox News Digital that she went into the women’s bathroom to get away, but that the woman kept following her.

"Her yelling turned into screaming—hyper-aggressive insults," the official said.

The official tried to hide in a bathroom stall, but told Fox News Digital that the woman was pushing and trying to get into the stall. Once the official was able to close the door, the woman put the camera over the door of the bathroom stall to continue filming the official and screaming.

The official waited for the screaming to stop, and exited the stall, hoping the woman had left, but the woman was waiting for her at the door, and continued to follow her into the hallway, continuing to yell at her and shine the light in her face. Eventually, the official was able to get away.

The official told Fox News Digital the incident lasted approximately 10 minutes.

"It felt very political in nature," she said. "Secretary Kennedy gets a tremendous number of bows and arrows and threats that he deals with, but it seems that it’s not enough, and it is trickling down."

She added: "That’s a scary thing for the team. But we’re more empowered, and we have amazing leadership."

Fox News Digital has learned that the woman was arrested by the New York City Police Department. It is unclear whether she is still in custody.

The NYPD did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The United Nations did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.