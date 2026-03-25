Trump admin makes new criminal referrals to DOJ targeting New York AG Letitia James

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The Trump administration has made new criminal referrals to the Department of Justice targeting New York Attorney General Letitia James, Fox News has confirmed.

The referrals, submitted by Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte, allege potential insurance fraud tied to properties linked to James and have been sent to U.S. attorneys in Florida and, reportedly, Illinois for review.

"The Department of Justice can confirm that referrals were received by our U.S. Attorney Offices," a DOJ spokesperson told Fox News.

One of the referrals obtained by Fox News alleged "suspected homeowners insurance fraud."

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The criminal referral was transmitted to Jason Quinones, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, who will determine whether to move forward with a prosecution. His office would then need to seek a grand jury indictment.

The referral comes after bank fraud charges against James were dismissed late last year by a Clinton-appointed judge, and a grand jury in Virginia later refused to re-indict her.

The judge threw out the indictments against James and former FBI Director James Comey after finding they were illegitimate because they were brought by an unqualified U.S. attorney.

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In one of the criminal referrals, Pulte said it appears that James "may have falsified information on her homeowners insurance application" to a Fort Lauderdale-based company, Universal Property Insurance.

The referral cites social media posts from Mike Davis, a longtime attorney and ally to President Donald Trump.

Pulte stated that based on the post from Davis, the New York attorney general "may have made false representations that her property would be unoccupied five months out of the year."

According to the post, that information may be false, Pulte said.

"The house was, in fact, occupied year-round by her niece," he continued.

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"As such, it appears Ms. James may have defrauded the Florida-based insurance company," Pulte added.

Fox News Digital has reached out to James’ office and her attorney for comment.