Pelosi intervenes in Democratic race to succeed her

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Former Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., threw her weight behind a candidate in the race to succeed her in Congress on Monday, endorsing San Francisco Supervisor Connie Chan.

Chan is competing in a Democratic primary to win Pelosi's 11th Congressional District. Pelosi announced plans to retire from politics after a historic 20-term run in Congress that saw her win the speaker's gavel twice.

"I know and love this district, I know the Congress and I know Connie," Pelosi said in a campaign video shared by both her and Chan. "I’m proud to endorse Democrat Connie Chan and ask you to join me in electing her to Congress."

"Connie understands San Francisco — our values, our diversity, our communities, and our responsibility to lead with both compassion and strength," Pelosi said in a statement. "She’s a mom who knows her power and knows her why. I am confident Connie is ready to bring clarity and purpose to the work ahead — For The Children."

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Chan thanked Pelosi for her endorsement in a separate statement, highlighting her upbringing in California as an immigrant who arrived in the U.S. at 13 without speaking any English.

"I am honored to receive Speaker Emerita Pelosi's endorsement and I am grateful and humbled by the support I've received from thousands of San Franciscans who have joined this campaign," Chan's statement said. "Speaker Emerita Pelosi has shown by example what we can do when we stand together and we will now fight to make sure our beloved city remains a place of opportunity for all San Franciscans, and the conscience of our nation."

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Chan's top opponent in the primary is State Sen. Scott Weiner, who currently enjoys a sizeable fundraising lead. As of the end of March, Weiner's campaign has a war chest of $2.6 million compared to Chan's $156,000.

Pelosi has long been a titan of fundraising, however, and her full support for Chan is likely to skyrocket her financial situation.

Also running in the primary is Saikat Chakrabarti, who previously served as chief of staff to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

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The candidates will face off in an open primary election on June 2. If no candidate wins a majority, then the top two candidates will proceed to a runoff election.