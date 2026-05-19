Trump makes fresh Greenland play after Xi talks as China’s Arctic ambitions loom

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The Trump administration ramped up its outreach to Greenland in the wake of President Donald Trump’s summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as U.S. officials seek to strengthen America’s Arctic position and counter Beijing’s ambitions in the region.

"Special Envoy Landry is in Greenland to attend the Future Greenland Conference as part of an effort to further strengthen U.S.–Greenlandic ties and engage with local leaders," White House spokesperson Olivia Wales told Fox News Digital. "The Special Envoy had a productive meeting with the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Greenland, with both sides affirming the importance of the high-level working group."

"The United States is optimistic that we are on a good trajectory to address U.S. national security interests in Greenland," added Wales. "The Special Envoy will spend the coming days meeting with local business leaders and building ties with Greenlanders."

The Trump administration’s renewed Greenland outreach comes as the White House increasingly views the Arctic as a strategic front in its broader competition with China following President Donald Trump’s recent summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. U.S. officials see Greenland’s location, mineral reserves and military significance as critical to countering Beijing’s growing ambitions in the region.

WHY TRUMP'S PUSH FOR FRIGID GREENLAND IS ABOUT ICING OUT US ADVERSARIES

The U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Denmark announced the four-day trip on May 13, one day before Trump departed for China.

Trump previously declined to rule out military force to acquire Greenland, framing control of the territory as vital to U.S. national security. The U.S. potentially purchasing or acquiring Greenland has roots in the first Trump administration when the president mentioned interest in 2019.

Trump reportedly is seeking veto power to block Greenland from approving future investments from China concerning mineral reserves, first reported by the Telegraph.

When asked by Fox News Digital if the U.S. is seeking oversight during Greenland meetings, a White House official responded that "the administration is participating in diplomatic high-level technical talks with the Governments of Greenland and Denmark to address United States’ national security interests in Greenland."

GREENLAND TALKS ON ‘GOOD TRAJECTORY,’ WHITE HOUSE SAYS AMID TRUMP TAKEOVER PUSH

"We are not going to participate in a back and forth through the media, but we are very optimistic that we’re on a good trajectory," the official added.

A deeper U.S. foothold in Greenland could help blunt Beijing’s push for influence in the Arctic.

China laid out its Arctic ambitions in a 2018 policy white paper, declaring itself a "near-Arctic state" and promoting a "Polar Silk Road" tied to its broader Belt and Road strategy. The document called for expanded scientific research, commercial development and resource extraction in the region.

Leaders of the Danish territory have drawn a redline when it comes to Trump touting the idea of acquiring Greenland.

"We believe there is progress, and from Greenland's side we are focused on finding a solution that is good for us all, and most importantly that threats of annexation, takeover or a purchase of Greenland and the Greenlandic people does not occur," Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said after meeting with Landry this week, Reuters reported.

THE HISTORIC IMPORTANCE OF GREENLAND FOR US NATIONAL SECURITY AS DEBATE OVER ISLAND'S FUTURE ROARS ON

Greenland served as a critical Cold War outpost, positioned along the shortest Arctic routes between North America and the Soviet Union. The U.S. expanded its footprint with an airbase, now known as Pituffik Space Base, that became a vital hub for early-warning radar and surveillance systems designed to detect incoming Soviet bombers and missiles.

The island is also home to oil, natural gas and mineral resources, which could be used to manufacture batteries and other technologies.

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