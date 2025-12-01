Trump admin 'actively re-examining all of the Afghans imported into the country' following DC shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday that the Trump administration is "actively re-examining" all the Afghan nationals who entered the United States during former President Joe Biden's administration.

"Any individual who threatens our national security or our citizenry will be subject to removal," Leavitt told reporters during a White House press briefing. "President Trump has already permanently paused the migration of foreign nationals from third world countries that pose a very high risk to the United States. For too long, past American presidents supported self-destruction, self-destructive immigration policies that allowed foreigners who outright hate our country and have no interest in assimilating into our culture."

The announcement comes after the death of one National Guardsman who was shot in the nation's capital last week, with the suspect being Rahmanullah Lakanwal , a 29-year-old Afghan national. A second National Guardsman is still in the hospital and fighting for his life.

