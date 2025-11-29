USCIS halts 'all asylum decisions' after DC shooting of National Guard members

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced on Friday that it has halted all asylum decisions following the shooting in Washington, D.C., in which an Afghan national was accused of shooting two National Guard members, including one who died from her injuries.

USCIS Director Joseph B. Edlow said the asylum decisions would be suspended "until we can ensure that every alien is vetted and screened to the maximum degree possible."

"The safety of the American people always comes first," he wrote on X.

The pause comes amid a broader immigration crackdown signaled by President Donald Trump, who on Thursday vowed to halt migration from "Third World countries" and reverse Biden-era admissions.

Edlow said on Thursday that officials would reexamine green cards issued to immigrants from every "country of concern," including Afghanistan. USCIS also implemented new national security measures to be considered while vetting immigrants from "high risk" countries.

"I have directed a full scale, rigorous reexamination of every Green Card for every alien from every country of concern," he wrote.

The Department of Homeland Security also said it had already halted all immigration requests from Afghanistan and was in the process of reviewing all asylum cases approved under the Biden administration.

Additionally, the Department of State has paused all visas for people traveling on Afghan passports in response to the attack against the National Guard members.

"The Department of State has IMMEDIATELY paused visa issuance for individuals traveling on Afghan passports," the agency wrote. "The Department is taking all necessary steps to protect U.S. national security and public safety."

National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom, 20, of West Virginia, died after the shooting on Wednesday in the nation's capital, while the second service member wounded in the attack, Andrew Wolfe, 24, is still in critical condition.

The alleged gunman, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, faces multiple charges, including one count of first-degree murder and two counts of assault with intent to kill while armed. Attorney General Pam Bondi said that the Justice Department would pursue the death penalty against the suspect.

Lakanwal entered the U.S. legally in 2021 under humanitarian parole as part of the Biden administration's Operation Allies Welcome, following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

He was vetted by the CIA in Afghanistan for his work with the agency and again for his asylum application in the U.S. A senior U.S. official told Fox News he was "clean on all checks" in his background check.

Lakanwal had his asylum application approved by the Trump administration earlier this year.

A report released by the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General in June found there were "no systemic failures" in Afghan refugee vetting or subsequent immigration pathways.