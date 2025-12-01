Expand / Collapse search
National Guard

Trump invites families of two National Guard members shot in DC to White House, plans to honor soldiers

Army Spc Sarah Beckstrom died, Air Force Staff Sgt Andrew Wolfe remains hospitalized after DC attack

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
West Virginia honors fallen National Guard soldier Video

West Virginia honors fallen National Guard soldier

Gov. Patrick Morrisey, R-W.Va., joins ‘The Sunday Briefing’ to discuss the deadly D.C. shooting that targeted two National Guard soldiers and how the Trump administration says it is working to reverse Biden-era immigration policies.

President Donald Trump said Sunday that he spoke with the families of the two National Guardsmen shot last week in Washington, D.C. — telling the parents of 20-year-old Sarah Beckstrom, who died from her injuries, and Andrew Wolfe, who is "fighting for his life," that he wants to honor both soldiers at the White House.

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that the families of the West Virginia National Guard members were "devastated" following the attack that unfolded just blocks from the White House on Wednesday.

"Andrew is fighting for his life, and his parents are unbelievably great people, highly religious people," Trump said. "They're praying, and they want everybody to pray for Andrew, and he has a chance to make it."

Trump said he discussed a White House visit with both families.

FATHER OF FALLEN NATIONAL GUARD MEMBER CALLS HER DEATH A 'HORRIBLE TRAGEDY' IN HEARTBREAKING POST

National Guard shooting victim, Andrew Wolfe

File photo of National Guardsman Andrew Wolfe who was shot in an attack in Washington D.C., on Nov. 26, 2025. Trump said Sunday that Wolfe is "fighting for his life." (Provided by Department of Justice)

"I said, ‘When you’re ready, because that's a tough thing, come to the White House. We're going to honor Sarah,’" Trump told reporters. "And likewise with Andrew, recover or not."

National Guard shooting victim, Sarah Beckstrom

File photo of National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom who was shot in an attack in Washington D.C., on Nov. 26, 2025. She later died of her injuries. (Provided by Department of Justice)

Beckstrom, a specialist in the Army, and Wolfe, an Air Force staff sergeant, were among members of the West Virginia National Guard deployed to the D.C. area after Trump signed an executive order aiming to tackle crime in the city earlier this year.

The suspected shooter is Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national.

NEW VIDEO EMERGES OF DC NATIONAL GUARD SHOOTING AS SOLDIER CLINGS TO LIFE

Lakanwal had legally entered the United States in September 2021 under Operation Allies Welcome, the Biden administration’s Afghan evacuation and resettlement program.

National Guard soldiers shot in DC

Emergency personnel gather near where two National Guard soldiers were shot near the White House on Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Lakanwal faces charges of first-degree murder and two counts of assault with intent to kill while armed. Attorney General Pam Bondi has said the Department of Justice intends to seek the death penalty.

Local vigils in West Virginia have honored the two soldiers, including one Saturday evening at Webster County High School, where Beckstrom attended classes.

Sarah Beckstrom

President Trump announced Thursday that National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom, 20, of West Virginia, has died after she and another guardsman were shot in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. (District of Columbia National Guard via X)

West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey called Beckstrom a "favorite daughter of Webster County" during the vigil, saying she had developed a reputation as someone with a big heart who loved to serve others.

"She had a lot of kindness and she certainly had courage," Morrisey told the crowd. "Though her life lasted far too short, she has left a mark that’s going to last forever."

Fox News Digital’s Michael Dorgan, Greg Norman and Madeleine Rivera, along with The Associated Press, contributed to this report.
