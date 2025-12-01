Trump invites families of two National Guard members shot in DC to White House, plans to honor soldiers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump said Sunday that he spoke with the families of the two National Guardsmen shot last week in Washington, D.C. — telling the parents of 20-year-old Sarah Beckstrom, who died from her injuries, and Andrew Wolfe, who is "fighting for his life," that he wants to honor both soldiers at the White House.

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that the families of the West Virginia National Guard members were "devastated" following the attack that unfolded just blocks from the White House on Wednesday.

"Andrew is fighting for his life, and his parents are unbelievably great people, highly religious people," Trump said. "They're praying, and they want everybody to pray for Andrew, and he has a chance to make it."

Trump said he discussed a White House visit with both families.

FATHER OF FALLEN NATIONAL GUARD MEMBER CALLS HER DEATH A 'HORRIBLE TRAGEDY' IN HEARTBREAKING POST

"I said, ‘When you’re ready, because that's a tough thing, come to the White House. We're going to honor Sarah,’" Trump told reporters. "And likewise with Andrew, recover or not."

Beckstrom, a specialist in the Army, and Wolfe, an Air Force staff sergeant, were among members of the West Virginia National Guard deployed to the D.C. area after Trump signed an executive order aiming to tackle crime in the city earlier this year.

The suspected shooter is Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national.

NEW VIDEO EMERGES OF DC NATIONAL GUARD SHOOTING AS SOLDIER CLINGS TO LIFE

Lakanwal had legally entered the United States in September 2021 under Operation Allies Welcome, the Biden administration’s Afghan evacuation and resettlement program.

Lakanwal faces charges of first-degree murder and two counts of assault with intent to kill while armed. Attorney General Pam Bondi has said the Department of Justice intends to seek the death penalty.

Local vigils in West Virginia have honored the two soldiers, including one Saturday evening at Webster County High School, where Beckstrom attended classes.

West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey called Beckstrom a "favorite daughter of Webster County" during the vigil, saying she had developed a reputation as someone with a big heart who loved to serve others.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"She had a lot of kindness and she certainly had courage," Morrisey told the crowd. "Though her life lasted far too short, she has left a mark that’s going to last forever."

Fox News Digital’s Michael Dorgan, Greg Norman and Madeleine Rivera, along with The Associated Press, contributed to this report.