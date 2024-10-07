Expand / Collapse search
ELECTIONS

'Tough call': Atlanta voters split on who will win Georgia

Fox News Digital spoke with voters in Atlanta's Piedmont Park

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
Atlanta voters weigh in on Trump vs. Harris Video

Atlanta voters weigh in on Trump vs. Harris

Fox News Digital spoke with voters in Atlanta, Georgia, about who they think will win the presidential race in their key swing state.

ATLANTA – Voters in Georgia’s capital city are split over which presidential candidate has the best chance of winning their pivotal swing state in November.

"I see a lot more signs for Kamala than I do for Trump," Atlanta resident Stephanie Roberts, who works at a financial advisory firm, told Fox News Digital. "However, go to the south, go to the more rural areas, and you will see a lot more Trump signs."

Roberts, a Vice President Kamala Harris supporter herself, added, "I do feel like the energy is more positive for Kamala."

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

Fox News Digital spoke with voters in Atlanta about who they think will win their swing state between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. (Getty Images)

The Peach State could be critical to deciding the winner of the 2024 presidential race between Harris and former President Donald Trump.

The traditionally red Georgia has trended more favorably toward Democrats in recent years, particularly since Trump became the face of the GOP. Its pivotal turning point came in 2020, when President Biden won the state by just over 11,000 votes.

"I think it’s going to be a tough call. I think the current polls are pretty tight," said Atlanta resident Jose Malabo, who spoke with Fox News Digital in the city’s Piedmont Park.

"I think if people show up and vote in numbers, I think Kamala has an edge here."

Atlanta voter

People who anticipated former President Trump would win, like Terry Davis, said Georgia is still a red state. (Fox News Digital)

Another person who only identified himself as Kevin said Harris would "definitely" win Georgia.

"She’s the best candidate, in my opinion, from what I’ve read. And I follow it closely," he said.

However, despite Atlanta’s reputation as a blue stronghold, not everyone there agreed Harris would take the state – a testament to Georgia’s purple trends.

"Really, we’re a Republican state," Tramel Simpson, a music producer, told Fox News Digital. "Most people who voted in 2020 were just voting non-Trump…it’s more of a decision now."

Atlanta voter

Atlanta resident Jose Malabo said voter turnout could be key to Vice President Kamala Harris winning. (Fox News Digital)

Atlanta resident Terry Davis also said Trump would "probably" win.

"It seems like he has a fair amount of momentum in the state right now, and I think Georgia continues to be a red-leaning state despite its purple status in the last couple of cycles," Davis said.

Another person who did not give their name simply told Fox News Digital, "I don’t know. It’s a close call."

