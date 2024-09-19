Expand / Collapse search
Overwhelming majority of Black swing-state voters back Harris across all age groups: poll

Among black voters, Trump polled best with young men but still loses handily with 16% to Harris' 75%

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
New data from the Howard University Initiative on Public Opinion offers insight into black voters' support heading into the 2024 presidential election.

The Howard University poll shows an overwhelming majority of black voters in the seven swing states support Vice President Kamala Harris over former President Donald Trump.

A whopping 82% of respondents told pollsters that they supported Harris compared to just 12% that backed Trump.

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a Fox News Town Hall with Sean Hannity at the New Holland Arena in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Approximately 5% of respondents indicated they are undecided and the final 1% said they intend to vote for a candidate other than Harris or Trump.

The data shows a significant difference between age groups.

Approximately 89% of black voters over 50-years-old backed Harris, while only 8% backed Trump and 4% backed an alternative candidate.

Among young black voters, the majority still overwhelmingly backed Harris (75%) but support for Trump doubled to 16% and support for alternative candidates shot up to 9%.

This age difference was most obvious among men — men under fifty-years-old broke 72% to 21% in favor of Harris, contrasted against 88% to 10% among men over fifty.

The Howard University poll surveyed black voters over the age of 18 and registered to vote in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI) leadership conference in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The poll was conducted between Sept. 4 and Sept. 11 with a total of 1,000 respondents and a margin of error of ±3.1 percentage points.

Individuals were surveyed via landline, cellphone, and text-to-web. 

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

