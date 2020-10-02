Top Republicans say they are praying for Trump after positive coronavirus test

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Minority Whip Steve Scalise said they are praying for President Trump and first lady Melania Trump on Friday morning after the couple announced they tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Happy to hear the White House physician’s report that @POTUS and @FLOTUS are feeling well following their positive tests for COVID-19," McConnell, R-Ky., said. "Let’s continue to pray today and every day for our President and our First Lady and for all those impacted by COVID-19."

The president and first lady are both quarantining in the White House following their positive coronavirus tests, and the White House physician said that they are "both well at this time." Their positive tests came after top White House adviser Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday morning, news of which broke on Thursday night.

"President Trump is a fighter—through and through. Please join me in praying for a complete and speedy recovery for him and our First Lady!" McCarthy, R-Calif., said on Twitter.

"Praying for a swift recovery for @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS. They’re fighters, and will beat this together," Scalise, R-La., said.

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence, as well as White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, tested negative for the virus on their most recent tests.

Trump said in a Friday morning tweet that he will quarantine in the White House with the first lady, and all of his public events for Friday except a phone call on coronavirus protections for vulnerable seniors were canceled. The news roiled Washington, throwing into question at least the contours of the 2020 presidential campaign and perhaps much more.

The vice presidential debate is scheduled for Oct. 7 and the second presidential debate is scheduled for Oct. 15, less than two weeks from Friday. It is unclear if the president will still be under quarantine at that time.

Other top Washington voices chimed in supporting the president on Friday, including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who tested negative for the virus himself on Friday.

"Wishing President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump a speedy recovery!" he said.

Trump's coronavirus diagnosis represents one of the most serious known health threats to a sitting president in years, especially given his age. But the vast majority of people, even in the president's risk group, recover safely from the virus.

The diagnosis comes during a busy time in Washington. In addition to the presidential campaign and the debates, there is a Supreme Court confirmation fight going on as well as an effort to pass an additional coronavirus relief bill. It's unclear whether the president's positive test will lead to lawmakers or others to quarantine themselves or how it could affect those events.

Other lawmakers have remained largely mum on the Trump diagnosis. Joe Biden said in a tweet Friday that he is also praying for the president and his family's health.