Top Pentagon policy adviser involved in Ukraine aid to resign: US official

The Pentagon’s top policy adviser has drafted a resignation letter and plans to resign, a U.S. official tells Fox News.

It’s not immediately clear why John Rood is resigning or who ordered him to leave, the official said.

“He was told to resign,” the official said.

But Rood was involved in the process of sending military aid to Ukraine – the central issue during the Trump impeachment trial.

In May, Rood sent a letter to lawmakers certifying that Ukraine had taken “substantial actions” to combat corruption. When the letter was leaked to the press in late September, it undercut President Trump’s argument that his administration withheld military aid to Ukraine because of widespread corruption in the country.

A morning press briefing is scheduled for Wednesday with the Pentagon’s top spokesman in the Pentagon briefing room.

Bloomberg News first reported Rood’s resignation.