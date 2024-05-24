Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Top moments from US v. Menendez reveal wads of cash stashed around New Jersey home: PHOTOS

The 'sheer volume of bills' FBI agents found in Menendez's home required a cash-counting machine

Jamie Joseph By Jamie Joseph Fox News
Published
Bob Menendez says wife Nadine is being treated for Stage 3 cancer during corruption case Video

Bob Menendez says wife Nadine is being treated for Stage 3 cancer during corruption case

Fox News correspondent CB Cotton has the latest on the high-profile federal corruption trials for U.S. Sen. Bob. Menendez, D-N.J., and his wife Nadine Menendez on 'Special Report.'

New photos admitted as evidence in the U.S. v. Menendez trial shed light on discoveries made by federal agents during their raid of the New Jersey senator's home. 

Nearly $500,000 in cash and $150,000 in gold bars were strategically concealed throughout his cluttered New Jersey home, including a hefty stack of bills crammed inside a Timberland boot.

This week, jurors were presented with numerous photographs capturing scenes inside the Englewood Cliffs residence where the Democratic senator and his wife, Nadine, live. Nadine's trial was delayed until July while she undergoes treatment for breast cancer.

Photographs showed cash stuffed inside designer bags and shoes, gold bars, multiple cell phones, jewelry, a cluttered closet filled with clothing and other items and a Mercedes-Benz that was allegedly one of the bribes given to the couple.

JURY PICKED, OPENING STATEMENTS BEGIN IN US V. MENENDEZ: ‘USE YOUR GOOD JUDGMENT’

wad of cash in Mendendez home

A wad of cash the FBI found in a Timberland work boot in Menendez's home. (Government Exhibit, U.S. v. Menendez)

The "sheer volume of bills" found posed a challenge for agents, prompting Special Agent Aristotelis Kougemitros to request assistance, he said during Thursday's testimony. The task of manually tallying the $486,461 in bills proved daunting, necessitating the dispatch of two cash-counting machines from the FBI's Manhattan office.

"I was directed that if I seized the cash, that I needed to count it in place," Kougemitros said. "So, I called in reinforcements."

Kougemitros said the city brought in the cash-counting machines and "with all the cash that we started finding, we counted it all."

US V. MENENDEZ: DEM SENATOR'S CORRUPTION TRIAL KICKS OFF WITH SURPRISING DELAY

cash at Menendez's

More than $600,000 in cash was found stashed around the New Jersey senator's home. (Government Exhibit, U.S. v. Menendez)

In exchange for the cash, gold bars and other luxurious gifts, Menendez allegedly used his power as senator to benefit the governments of Qatar and Egypt and give business favors to three New Jersey businessmen — Wael Hana, Fred Daibes and Jose Uribe, co-defendants in the trial. 

All have pleaded not guilty except Uribe, who agreed to cooperate with authorities and testify at the trial. 

This is the second time in a decade Menendez has been accused in a federal corruption case. 

  • cash
    Image 1 of 14

    Cash found in the New Jersey senator's home. (Government Exhibit, U.S. v. Menendez)

  • gold bars
    Image 2 of 14

    Several kilos of gold bars worth $150,000 were found inside the home. (Government Exhibit, U.S. v. Menendez)

  • more gold bars
    Image 3 of 14

    Gold bars found in Menendez's home. (Government Exhibit, U.S. v. Menendez)

  • clutter in the home
    Image 4 of 14

    Cluttered closet filled with clothing and other items inside the New Jersey residence. (Government Exhibit, U.S. v. Menendez)

  • A CLOSET
    Image 5 of 14

    Another shot of the closet. (Government Exhibit, U.S. v. Menendez)

  • gold bars in Menendez home
    Image 6 of 14

    Gold bars were found all over the New Jersey senator's home. (Government Exhibit, U.S. v. Menendez)

  • CASH IN boots
    Image 7 of 14

    Stashed cash inside the senator's boots. (Government Exhibit, U.S. v. Menendez)

  • BOOT WITH CASH
    Image 8 of 14

    A Timberland boot with a wad of cash inside. (Government Exhibit, U.S. v. Menendez)

  • OVER $500G
    Image 9 of 14

    Nearly $500,000 in cash was found around the house. (Government Exhibit, U.S. v. Menendez)

  • photo of cash stash
    Image 10 of 14

    Nearly $500,000 in cash was found around the residence. (Government Exhibit, U.S. v. Menendez)

  • A Mercedes
    Image 11 of 14

    Prosecutors allege the Mercedes-Benz was a bribery gift. (Government Exhibit, U.S. v. Menendez)

  • VALUABLES INSIDE THE HOME
    Image 12 of 14

    Jewelry, cell phones and gold bars were found in the home. (Government Exhibit, U.S. v. Menendez)

  • jewelry
    Image 13 of 14

    More jewelry was found. (Government Exhibit, U.S. v. Menendez)

  • A STASH OF VALUABLES
    Image 14 of 14

    Jewelry, cash, cell phones and gold bars were found around the home. (Government Exhibit, U.S. v. Menendez)

Jamie Joseph is a writer who covers politics. She leads Fox News Digital coverage of the Senate. 

