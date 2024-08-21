DNC speaker tied to Farrakhan tells Dems to 'act right' until election, then can 'go back to acting crazy'

A speaker at the Democratic National Convention’s Black Caucus event Wednesday told his audience they need to "act right," at least until the election.

Rev. Mark Thompson, the host of the "Make it Plain" podcast, hosted the Black Caucus panel on Day 3 of the DNC in Chicago.

He told his compatriots that they must hold themselves in check until the election is won.

"We got 70 days to act right, y'all. Now, after 70 days, we can go back to acting crazy, right?" he said.

When somebody off camera appeared to paraphrase the DNC chant "We’re not going back," Thompson replied, "I hope not, but for those who got to, just wait 70 days to go back, please. Be good."

Thompson has been pictured on multiple occasions with notorious antisemite and Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who has called Jewish people "termites," praised Hitler and has become one of the most controversial religious figures in the United States due to his derogatory comments about Israel.

"Thank you for allowing me to serve our ppl alongside you," Thompson said in a 2015 tweet responding to a Farrakhan tweet thanking Thompson for inviting him on his show.

At the event on Wednesday, Thompson spoke about the importance of "Black men staying and being woke."

"We know we are the most targeted on social media for disinformation and misinformation. A lot of confusion, and there's a thing going on deliberately to pit Black men against Black women and vice versa," he said, adding, "We gotta combat that."

He asked the panel, "What are some of the things that each of you are doing to inform and educate and organize and mobilize Black men and what are some of the challenges that you think we need to all work together to overcome especially?"

That's when he made the comment about not acting crazy for the next 70 days.

The Trump campaign highlighted the quote as saying the "quiet part out loud at the DNC."

Fox News' Adam Shaw and Cameron Cawthorne contributed to this report.