Top 5 moments from fiery NYC mayoral debate: 'He literally has never had a job'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With just under three weeks until New Yorkers choose their next mayor and socialist candidate, Zohran Mamdani, leading by double digits, the pressure was on independent candidate former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa to break through to voters at Thursday night’s mayoral debate.

As such, much of the pressure throughout the 2-hour-long debate was on Mamdani.

Here were the top five moments from the debate.

1. Mamdani flips on Hamas

During the debate, Mamdani appeared to backtrack on his position about Hamas laying down their arms, saying, "Of course I believe that they should lay down their arms."

Mamdani was responding to a question from a moderator who said his previous answer, which was made to Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum, was "confusing," after he dodged questions when she asked if he believes Hamas should lay down their weapons and leave leadership in Gaza, according to the cease-fire agreement they entered into.

"I'm proud to be one of the first elected officials in the state who called for a ceasefire," Mamdani said.

"That means all parties have to ceasefire and put down their weapons. And the reason that we call for that is not only for the end of the genocide, but also an unimpeded access of humanitarian aid. I, like many New Yorkers, and I'm hopeful that this ceasefire will hold."

CURTIS SLIWA GIVES THOUGHTS AFTER FIRST NYC MAYORAL DEBATE

Mamdani was also pressed by Cuomo on his refusal to condemn the phrases "from the river to the sea" and "globalize the intifada," both of which are widely seen as calls for the extermination of Jews. Sliwa pressed on this issue as well, telling Mamdani, "Jews don't trust that you will be there for them when they are victims of antisemitic attacks."

Mamdani answered that he will be a mayor for all New Yorkers, saying, "Jewish New Yorkers who have told me about their fear in living in this city, and I will be a mayor who finally addresses that, not through the theatrics of the politics on the stage, but through action."

2. National Guard not welcome

President Donald Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops to major American cities also loomed large over Thursday night’s New York City mayoral debate.

Candidates were asked about the "threat hanging over the city" of National Guard troops being sent to New York City. All three candidates indicated they would oppose troops being sent to the city.

Mamdani asserted that "What New Yorkers need is a mayor who can stand up to Donald Trump and actually deliver on that safety."

"When Donald Trump sent ICE agents on people in Los Angeles, Andrew Cuomo said that New Yorkers need not overreact. That is the furthest answer that New Yorkers are looking for. They are looking for someone who will lead, someone who will say that they will have their back, someone who will actually fight for the people of this city," said Mamdani.

Cuomo, meanwhile, said that "the answer in the subways is not more National Guard" but rather "more NYPD is the answer."

NEW POLL REVEALS MAMDANI STILL HOLDS COMMANDING DOUBLE-DIGIT LEAD OVER RIVALS IN NYC MAYORAL RACE

3. ‘Literally has never had a job’

Cuomo attacked Mamdani’s thin resume, saying, "He has no experience."

"This is not a job for someone who has no management experience, to run around 300,000 people, no financial experience to run a $115 billion budget," said the former governor.

"He literally has never had a job. On his resume, it says he interned for his mother. This is not a job for a first timer. Any day you could have a hurricane, God forbid, a 9-11, a health pandemic, if you don't know what you’re doing, people will die."

Mamdani immediately shot back, "If we have a health pandemic, then why would New Yorkers turn to the governor who sent seniors to their death in nursing homes? That’s the kind of experience that’s on offer here today."

"What I don’t have in experience I make up for in integrity, and what you don’t have in integrity you could never make up for in experience," he added.

FIRST ON FOX: NEW SITE EXPOSES NYC MAYORAL CANDIDATE ZOHRAN MAMDANI’S 'RADICAL' RECORD — IN HIS OWN WORDS

Cuomo dismissed the nursing homes dig as a political investigation that "went nowhere."

4. Defund the police continues to haunt Mamdani

Cuomo also knocked Mamdani for previous calls to defund the police and statements denouncing law enforcement.

"Respect the police. They’re not racists as the assemblyman calls them, they’re not a threat to public safety as he says, they’re not anti-queer, they are here to protect New Yorkers, work with them, fortify them," said Cuomo.

Sliwa jumped in at this moment to deliver a jab to Cuomo, saying, "That’s ironic that you say that now … your parole board released 43 cop killers back into the street. Your father, when he was governor, released none. I knew Mario Cuomo; you’re no Mario Cuomo."

In response to Cuomo’s attack, Mamdani said, "As much as Andrew Cuomo wants to bring up tweets from 2020, which is around the same time that he was sending seniors to their death in nursing homes, I am looking to work with police officers, not to defund the NYPD."

Mamdani again touted his plan to have "dedicated teams of mental health outreach workers" deployed to the top 100 subway stations with the highest levels of mental health crises and homelessness.

FINAL STRETCH: MAMDANI'S LARGE LEAD SHRINKING AS CUOMO GAINS GROUND IN NYC MAYORAL RACE

5. No love for Hochul

In a debate filled with candidates interjecting and talking over each other constantly, the room suddenly went silent when a moderator asked, "Show of hands. Who supports [New York Gov.] Kathy Hochul for re-election?"

Not a single candidate raised their hand.

Cuomo, who picked Hochul as his lieutenant governor, said, "We have to know who’s running."

Mamdani said, "It’s a decision that should be made after this general election."

He noted, however, that he believes Hochul is "doing a good job, and not only delivering for New Yorkers but also standing up to Donald Trump."

"Then endorse her!" Cuomo interjected. "Why don’t you endorse her?"

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Mamdani noted, "I appreciate her support, and I appreciate her work," but said, "I’m focusing on November."

Sliwa signaled his support for the gubernatorial campaign of Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., saying, "a Republican Mayor Curtis, a Republican Governor Stefanik … save this city."

Fox News Digital's Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.