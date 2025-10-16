FIRST ON FOX: New site exposes NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s 'radical' record — in his own words

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A conservative policy group is unveiling a new digital archive of Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani’s political record, aiming to highlight what it calls the New York City mayoral candidate’s "radical agenda" through years of public statements, legislation and campaign pledges.

The website, mamdanifile.appdc.org, was first shared with Fox News Digital ahead of its planned public release later this week. Developed by the American Principles Project (APP), the archive includes 43 entries spanning 2020 to 2025.

APP President Terry Schilling told Fox News Digital the goal is to document Mamdani’s record in his own words.

"Zohran Mamdani’s daily barrage of wild ideas, utterly detached from regular Americans, prompted us to launch the Mamdani Tracker to expose his madness," Schilling said. "His radicalism may get covered up by the complicit left-wing media, but we’re reminding New Yorkers before Election Day of the chaos he’s plotting for NYC — and warning America: this is the Democrats’ agenda at your door. Mamdani’s vision is the Democrat agenda."

Schilling added: "If they take New York, they’re coming for you next. In tight races in New Jersey and Virginia, where they’re pushing Mamdani’s extremism into schools and communities, we’re investing millions to halt this insanity and drive common-sense voters to the polls."

Each entry cites a primary source such as a campaign statement, bill text, or archived video clip, with links allowing users to verify context for themselves.

Among the site’s entries are Mamdani’s 2020 campaign pledge to guarantee "queer- and trans-inclusive medical care to all — including children — through a single-payer system" and his call to mandate curriculum reviews in K–12 schools to eliminate "transphobia, racism and xenophobia."

"We need to fully decriminalize both the buying and selling of consensual sex," an essay on Mamdani's archived campaign site titled "Feminism for All" states.

The archive also highlights legislation Mamdani co-sponsored that would let inmates choose facilities based on gender identity and fund gender-transition procedures for prisoners, as well as a 2025 quote for the Jim Owles Liberal Democratic Club Candidate Questionnaire in which he said he would be "proud to host and fund Drag Story Hours."

Each page features video clips, screenshots, and original documents, giving the compilation a digital "paper trail" effect that APP says allows voters to see and hear Mamdani directly.

The release comes as Mamdani debated Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa in a televised forum Thursday evening.

A Fox News Poll also released on Thursday found Mamdani maintaining a double-digit lead over both challengers.

The American Principles Project says it plans to expand the site before Election Day as part of a broader push in local contests across New York, New Jersey, and Virginia, where cultural policy and parental rights have become defining issues.

Mamdani’s campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.