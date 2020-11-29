Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden
Published

Tom Cotton slams Biden's 'unity' platform, points to admin picks

Biden has tapped mainstream Democrats to lead his foreign policy and national security team.

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Georgians will not allow Democrats to radically change America: Sen. Tom CottonVideo

Georgians will not allow Democrats to radically change America: Sen. Tom Cotton

Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton on what’s at stake in the Georgia runoffs.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., on Sunday took President-elect Joe Biden to task over his pledge to unify the country yet still choose controversial people to fill his cabinet.

“Biden said he wanted to unify the country,” Cotton wrote on Twitter. “But he’s picked a national security team that is weak on China, a DHS nominee who sold visas for powerful political friends, and a partisan hack who called Susan Collins ‘the worst’ for OMB. So much for unity.”

Biden has tapped mainstream Democrats to lead his foreign policy and national security team. Despite having extensive government experience, they have been criticized by some as having a limited range of views on China.

BIDEN WH COMMUNICATIONS TEAM RAISES QUESTIONS OVER REVOLVING DOOR WITH LIBERAL NETWORKS

Biden’s pick for Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, faced criticism during the Obama administration after an inspector general report found that he intervened to help foreign investors in the EB-5 visa program – who were connected to top Democrats.

Meanwhile, Biden plans to name Neera Tanden, the president and CEO of the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank, as director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

Tanden, who served as a senior adviser to Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius and helped craft the Affordable Care Act, once described Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, as “the worst.”

Tanden’s poignant critique of Collins came in response to the senator’s reaction to Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s yearbook during the debacle over his Senate confirmation.  

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.
