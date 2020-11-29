Biden WH communications team raises questions over revolving door with liberal networks

The Biden-Harris transition team on Sunday announced the members of its communications team, three of whom worked for CNN and MSNBC, raising questions about the incoming administration’s close ties with the liberal news networks.

A statement released Sunday touted that "for the first time in history, these communications roles will be filled entirely by women." But what also stood out was that several of the new members had deep ties with Democratic administrations as well as mainstream media outlets.

The transition team said that veteran Democratic spokeswoman Jen Psaki will serve as the White House Press Secretary. Psaki, who held several senior roles during the Obama administration, recently left her gig as a CNN contributor to oversee the confirmations team for the Biden-Harris transition.

“The election means we have lost another CNN contributor, but by the same token, the Biden team has gained a senior adviser,” CNN’s Anderson Cooper told viewers before welcoming Psaki back to the network to discuss the incoming administration.

Cooper's colleague, left wing anchor Jake Tapper, who has for years railed against the "revolving door" between Fox News and the Trump administration tweeted several times on Sunday announcing Psaki's new role in the Biden administration -- but made no reference to her having worked for CNN.

Symone Sanders, who will serve as the senior adviser and chief spokesperson for Harris, was a CNN political commentator before joining the Biden-Harris campaign. She also served as press secretary for Sen. Bernie Sander’s, I-Vt., then-presidential campaign.

Karine Jean-Pierre, who will serve as the administration’s principal deputy press secretary, served as chief public affairs officer for the far-left moveon.org and was a political analyst for NBC and MSNBC. She also held a variety of roles in the Obama-Biden administration.

DePauw University professor and media critic Jeffrey McCall told Fox News recently that “blending in recent years of influential people working within the news media and in government” can confuse viewers as the lines between the two industries are blues.

“Several of Biden's new appointments are people who served in government, then went to media gigs, and now are returning to government. This sort of constant migration back and forth between media and government gives the public the distinct impression that government and media are basically part of the same establishment,” McCall said.