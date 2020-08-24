Expand / Collapse search
Dana Perino praises Sen. Tim Scott as 'national treasure' after 'powerful' RNC address

'[Scott] is able to show contrast between Republicans and Democrats with a smile,' Perino says

By Angelica Stabile | Fox News
The speech by Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., wrapping up night one of the Republican National Convention was the highlight of the evening, Fox News hosts Dana Perino and Chris Wallace agreed Monday.

“In the first hour of this convention, they hit so many policy areas, basically more policy areas in the first hour than you saw detailed in the Democratic convention over four days,” said Perino, a former White House press secretary and host of "The Daily Briefing."

"There was a lot to show about the president’s record.”

TIM SCOTT SLAMS BIDEN ON RACE RECORD, SAYS DEMOCRATS WANT 'CULTURAL REVOLUTION' IN GOP CONVENTION ADDRESS

Perino went on to describe Scott -- whose “powerful” closing remarks highlighted the importance of developing economic opportunity zones and discussed how President Trump’s criminal justice reform law fixed disparities created by Democratic nominee Joe Biden -- as a "national treasure."

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington on night one of the Republican National Convention. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

“His story is incredible, but also he is able to show a contrast between the Republicans and the Democrats with a smile," she said. "And there’s something to be said for that.”

Wallace, the host of "Fox News Sunday," praised Scott for making the case that some conservative ideas are in the best interest of minorities.

"[He was] Basically saying to a lot of people out there, whether they’re minorities, whether they’re suburban women, you know, there may be a stereotype to this Trump base – look again.”

