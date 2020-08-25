Sen. Tim Scott responds to Kenosha riots: 'Violence distracts from the facts' and 'patience pays off'

The riots following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., are unproductive, dangerous, and distracting from the facts of the case as well as the suffering of the victim and his family, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C. told "Your World" Tuesday.

"It is hard to come to a conclusion with all of that without all of the facts," Scott told host Neil Cavuto. "What we’re missing in Wisconsin are the facts. What we should do is continue to pray for the recovery of Jacob, to pray for peace in the streets.

Scott, the first Black senator elected in the South since 1881, added that he is not numb or even immune to racial bias in policing, telling Cavuto, "I’ve been stopped 18 times in the last two decades, including a couple times this year and a few times last year."

However, he recalled that after Walter Scott, an unarmed Black man, was shot and killed in April 2015 by North Charleston, S.C. police officer Michael Slager, "we had peaceful protests.

"We did not erupt in violence, which allows for the investigation to continue and for clarity to come forward," Scott said. "It took time for that to happen. All the facts did not present themselves at the same time or even in a timely fashion.

"Violence begets violence, and it distracts from the family, it distracts from the facts, and that only makes it harder for truth to prevail, harder for truth to manifest," he added. "That is not good news for Wisconsin. It's really bad news for the family that wants all the facts to come forward. Give that process time."

Slager eventually pleaded guilty to violations of federal civil rights law and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

"Unfortunately in the current environment, it’s really hard for people to be patient and wait for the facts, especially when they think this is a system that continues to reproduce the same outcome," Scott said.

"Even in that reality, even in that pain, I’ve got to tell you, patience pays off."