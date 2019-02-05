Tiffany Trump raises eyebrows by wearing white to State of the Union

Dozens of Democratic female lawmakers are wearing all-white at President Trump's 2019 State of the Union address — including Trump's youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump.

Tiffany, 25, was spotted in the House gallery wearing a fitted white dress, drawing gasps from the Twitterverse as many pointed out the white dress code was organized by the House Democratic Women’s Working Group, which said it was a tribute to the women's suffrage movement.

Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., invited women from both sides of the aisle to wear the symbolic attire last week.

"We'll honor all those who came before us & send a message of solidarity that we're not going back on our hard-earned rights!" Frankel, the chairwoman of the group, previously explained on Twitter.

So, it's no surprise viewers were shocked to see the president's daughter donning white — with many claiming Tiffany was purposely wearing the color to show "solidarity" with women in Congress.

One Twitter user retweeted Donald Trump Jr.'s family photo, welcoming her to the "resistance."

Others pointed out how Tiffany's dress was a stark contrast to Ivanka and first lady Melania Trump's darker gowns.

This is the second time female lawmakers were encouraged to don white while watching the high-profile speech in person. After Trump's inauguration in 2017 and the massive Women's March on Washington that followed, Frankel decided to call on colleagues to show solidarity.

Years later, Frankel said that message still stands — especially with a Democratic majority House of Representatives.

"Now that we're the majority, we feel like women put us there: they organized, they voted for us, they marched, and so forth," Frankel explained to Refinery 29 this week. "When the president looks out at us, we wanted him to see a wave of white that really represents our message — not just to him, but to the nation and the world — that we're here as part of the Democrats [and] The People's Agenda; that we must promote policies that will allow girls and women to fulfill their full potential."

This isn't the first time a Trump family member has sparked strong reactions with their State of the Union outfit.

Last year, the first lady caused quite a stir with her white pantsuit.

Many questioned whether Mrs. Trump's ivory Christian Dior pantsuit, white Dolce & Gabbana blouse and nude Christian Louboutin pumps were meant to make a statement — particularly, about her husband's rumored affair with porn star Stormy Daniels.

Fox News' Janine Puhak contributed to this report.