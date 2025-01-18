Thousands of left-wing demonstrators descend on Washington to protest Trump inauguration

Thousands of mainly female protesters descended on Washington, D.C. to protest President–elect Trump’s inauguration on Monday. However, the crowd is only a tenth of the half a million who turned out for the "Women’s March" in 2017.

Saturday’s march, rebranded as the "People’s March," is taking place at three different locations with demonstrators advocating for a wide range of left-wing causes and showcasing a united front to the new administration.

This morning, a kickoff event took place in Franklin Park for "gender justice" and bodily autonomy, and then demonstrators walked downtown before making their way towards the Lincoln Memorial for the day's main event.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM PRESIDENT-ELECT DONALD TRUMP'S 1ST INAUGURATION DAY; WHAT TO EXPECT FROM MONDAY

"It’s really healing to be here with all of you today in solidarity and togetherness, in the face of what’s going to be some really horrible extremism," Mini Timmaraju, the head of advocacy group Reproductive Freedom for All, told the crowd as events kicked off.

Other protesters gathered at two other parks also near the White House, with one group focused on democracy and immigration and another on local Washington issues,

Vendors hawked buttons that said #MeToo and "Love trumps hate," and sold People's March flags for $10. Demonstrators carried posters that read "Feminists v. Fascists" and "People over politics."

Lillian Fenske, 31, drove six hours from Greensboro, North Carolina, to participate. Her signs expressed concern over oligarchs and the disunity. "America is not for sale," said one, while another said simply, "Divided We Fall."

WHO IS SEAN CURRAN? HEAD OF TRUMP'S PERSONAL DETAIL TO BE NOMINATED FOR SECRET SERVICE DIRECTOR

There is a heavy police presence, although law enforcement is not expecting a repeat of the violent scenes seen across the city ahead of Inauguration Day in 2017, where protesters shattered glass storefronts and torched cars, with police arresting more than 200 people in demonstrations that spanned several days.

The enthusiasm behind the so-called resistance movement to Trump has waned somewhat, with many progressive voters expressing feelings of exhaustion and disappointment following Trump’s landslide win in November. He dominated both the Electoral College and the popular vote to defeat Vice President Kamala Harris after a historic campaign cycle.

The 2017 Women’s March took place on the day after Trump’s inauguration. Celebrities like America Ferrera, Madonna, Ashley Judd, Cher, Katy Perry, Amy Schumer, Scarlett Johansson, Julianne Moore, Michael Moore, Debra Messing, Patricia Arquette and others attended the march.

President-elect Trump is expected to leave Mar-a-Lago later today and head to Washington.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump’s advisers have not detailed how he will spend the first part of the day, and the only public event on Trump’s schedule is an evening reception and fireworks show at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.

On Sunday, there will be a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery and a "Make America Great Again" rally, at which Trump will deliver remarks, followed by a candlelit dinner.

Monday is Inauguration Day when Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance will participate in the swearing-in ceremony, which has been moved indoors due to the forecasted frigid temperatures.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman, The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.