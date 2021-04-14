Texas nonprofit lands huge contract after hiring former Biden official: report

Family Endeavors, a nonprofit in Texas, won a contract worth up to $530 million to help the Biden administration during the crisis unfolding along the southern border, according to a report.

The March contract was "by far the largest ever" for the nonprofit and came months after the company hired Andrew Lorenzen-Strait, who served as an adviser to the Biden-Harris transition team. The nonprofit told Axios that its work on the border was a "continuation of services" that it has conducted for the migrant population since 2012.

The contract is intended to provide "emergency intake" and "wrap-around care" at a temporary migrant facility in Texas, the Axios report said.

The nonprofit’s website says Lorenzen-Strait "leads a nationwide team of dedicated professionals in providing critical social services to migrants, including unaccompanied children and families." A statement from the nonprofit in January said Lorenzen-Strait was tapped to be its senior director for Migrant Services & Federal Affairs. The nonprofit did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News seeking comment.

The Biden administration has blamed the surge in part on the Trump administration’s dismantling of legal pathways to asylum, while also downplaying it as a "challenge." Republicans have blamed the numbers on the Biden administration’s policies -- such as its decision to roll back Trump-era policies like the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP.)

The Administration for Children and Families, a division of the Department of Health and Human Services, has already paid $255 million of the no-bid contract to the nonprofit, Axios reported. The agency did not respond to an email from Fox News, but the single contract reportedly dwarfed the nonprofit's total $43 budget in 2018.

