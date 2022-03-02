Texas elections: Another socialist likely headed to Congress after winning Dem primary

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tuesday marked the Texas primary elections , and another socialist is likely headed to Congress after winning his Democratic primary.

Former Austin city councilman Greg Casar defeated Texas state Rep. Eddie Rodriguez for the 35th District’s Democratic nomination in one of several heavily watched blue primaries in the Lone Star State.

Casar, who calls himself a democratic socialist, is running for a seat that covers parts of both Austin and San Antonio. Democratic Rep. Lloyd Doggett previously represented the district.

DEMS CUELLAR, CISNEROS HEAD TO RUNOFF IN TEXAS US HOUSE PRIMARY

Doggett elected to run in the new 37th District in Texas, leaving his old seat open in a heavily Democratic area.

Casar’s primary victory means he is likely to win the general election and become the next socialist to head to the Capitol in Washington.

"Our campaign has built a movement of working people, from San Antonio to Austin, who are ready to fight because our futures depend on it. I’m incredibly honored to be the next Democratic nominee for TX-35," Casar said.

"Together, we’re taking our fight to the halls of Congress – to fight and deliver on passing ‘Medicare-for-all,’ protecting reproductive rights, creating good jobs and fixing our power grid," he continued.

"Progressive policies are popular," Casar added. "And we’re going to pass them for Texas working families."

Casar was endorsed by "Squad" leader Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., one of the leading self-described democratic socialist members in Congress.

Conversely, the gauntlet for a competitive primary runoff has been thrown in Texas, with progressive Ocasio-Cortez-backed candidate Jessica Cisneros taking on the "King of Laredo" himself, longtime blue dog Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas.

The primary has been a bloody one that saw the FBI raid Cuellar’s home as Cisneros attempts to take the seat she lost to the congressman in 2020 by less than 2,700 votes.