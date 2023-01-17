Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennessee
Published

Tennessee offers $2M in grants for life-saving equipment for rescue squads

TN rescue squads can apply for grant until Feb. 10

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Tennessee officials are encouraging rescue squads to apply for grant money to purchase lifesaving equipment.

The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal's Office said in a news release $2 million has been set aside to help rescue squads across the state.

Gov. Bill Lee and the General Assembly approved the funding in 2022. Applications will be accepted until Friday, Feb. 10.

"This program will help provide resources to Tennessee’s rescue squads while fulfilling Gov. Lee’s vision of strengthening Tennessee’s rural communities," said Tennessee State Fire Marshal and TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence.

TENNESSEE AWARDS OVER $27 MILLION IN GRANTS FOR COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

Tennessee is offering $2 million in grants for life-saving equipment for rescue squads. Nearly 90 rescue squads statewide can apply for this grant until Feb. 10. 

Tennessee is offering $2 million in grants for life-saving equipment for rescue squads. Nearly 90 rescue squads statewide can apply for this grant until Feb. 10. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

To be eligible, rescue squads must have an active registration with the Secretary of State and be recognized by a local government to provide rescue squad services.

Currently, there are more than 90 rescue squads in Tennessee whose specialized services including extrication, structural collapse response, and swift water rescue.

Applicants with questions about the grant should contact Director of Education and Outreach Michelle Price at SFMO.grants@tn.gov.

More from Politics