©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Tennessee secretary of state encourages victims to protect their addresses

Safe at Home address confidentiality program allows people to use substitute address for legal needs

Associated Press
The Tennessee secretary of state is encouraging victims of human trafficking, stalking, domestic abuse or any sexual offense to protect their addresses from public disclosure under a free state program.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office says the Safe at Home address confidentiality program provides approved applicants a substitute address that can be used for voter registration, government services such as a driver’s license, access to assistance programs, and other legal needs.

The Tennessee secretary of state is encouraging victims to protect their addresses by using the Safe at Home address confidentiality program. This program allows victims to use substitute address for legal needs.

The address can be used by anyone in that household. Safe at Home applicants can complete an application with a partner agency listed at SafeAtHomeTN.com. They can also call 615-253-3043 to find a partner agency.

The program launched in 2019 and was expanded in 2021. It currently serves more than 580 victims in 43 counties.

More from Politics