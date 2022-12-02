Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

Teenager campaigning for Warnock shot in Savannah, Georgia: police

Suspect Jimmy Paiz fired weapon through closed door, Savannah, Georgia police say

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Georgia breaks single day voting record in Senate runoff election Video

Georgia breaks single day voting record in Senate runoff election

Podcast host Janelle King joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the Senate race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker and her 'concern' surrounding Republican momentum. 

The Savannah Police Department has announced Friday the arrest of a Georgia man who allegedly shot a 15-year-old while the teenager was "campaigning for Raphael Warnock for the upcoming run-off election."

Warnock is facing Republican Hershel Walker in a Senate runoff election on Dec. 6. 

Jimmy Paiz, 43, is now being held at the Chatham County Jail on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery, records show. The shooting happened around 5:35 p.m. Thursday, leaving the teenager with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. 

"According to the preliminary investigation, the teen was campaigning for Raphael Warnock for the upcoming run-off election when the incident occurred," Savannah Police said in a statement. "While at the front door of one of the residences on Hartridge Street, the suspect fired a shot through the closed door, striking the teen." 

Police also said "At this point, there is no indication the shooting was politically motivated." 

GEORGIA EARLY VOTING HITS NEW RECORD IN SENATE RUNOFF 

Jimmy Paiz is accused by Savannah Police of shooting through his closed front door at a campaigner for Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Jimmy Paiz is accused by Savannah Police of shooting through his closed front door at a campaigner for Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock. (Chatham County Sheriff’s Office)

Warnock said in a statement to Fox News Digital that he is "saddened to learn about this incident." 

OBAMA TAKES AIM AT WALKER AS HE RALLIES WITH WARNOCK AHEAD OF GEORGIA SENATE RUNOFF ELECTION

Georgia Democratic senate candidate U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks during a campaign rally on Nov. 27, 2022, in Morrow, Georgia.

Georgia Democratic senate candidate U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks during a campaign rally on Nov. 27, 2022, in Morrow, Georgia. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"I am praying for the victim and their family and wish them a full recovery," the Democrat added.

The shooting happened on this block in Savannah, Georgia, police say.

The shooting happened on this block in Savannah, Georgia, police say. (Google Maps)

On a Twitter account purportedly belonging to Paiz, he criticized Walker in one message, writing "It's so embarrassing to live in a state with people that actually support this garbage-a-- person."

The tweet was accompanied by the hashtags "#Democracy #Vote #Veteran #Peace."

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

More from Politics