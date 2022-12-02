Teenager campaigning for Warnock shot in Savannah, Georgia: police

The Savannah Police Department has announced Friday the arrest of a Georgia man who allegedly shot a 15-year-old while the teenager was "campaigning for Raphael Warnock for the upcoming run-off election."

Warnock is facing Republican Hershel Walker in a Senate runoff election on Dec. 6.

Jimmy Paiz, 43, is now being held at the Chatham County Jail on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery, records show. The shooting happened around 5:35 p.m. Thursday, leaving the teenager with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

"According to the preliminary investigation, the teen was campaigning for Raphael Warnock for the upcoming run-off election when the incident occurred," Savannah Police said in a statement. "While at the front door of one of the residences on Hartridge Street, the suspect fired a shot through the closed door, striking the teen."

Police also said "At this point, there is no indication the shooting was politically motivated."

GEORGIA EARLY VOTING HITS NEW RECORD IN SENATE RUNOFF

Warnock said in a statement to Fox News Digital that he is "saddened to learn about this incident."

OBAMA TAKES AIM AT WALKER AS HE RALLIES WITH WARNOCK AHEAD OF GEORGIA SENATE RUNOFF ELECTION

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I am praying for the victim and their family and wish them a full recovery," the Democrat added.

On a Twitter account purportedly belonging to Paiz, he criticized Walker in one message, writing "It's so embarrassing to live in a state with people that actually support this garbage-a-- person."

The tweet was accompanied by the hashtags "#Democracy #Vote #Veteran #Peace."