Sheldon Adelson donates $500G to defense fund for targets of Mueller probe: report

A legal defense fund set up in 2018 to assist figures from the Trump campaign who’ve been targeted in the Mueller investigation has received a donation of $500,000 from businessman Sheldon Adelson and his wife Miriam Adelson, according to a report.

The couple, who have a long history of donating to Republican candidates and causes, contributed to the Patriot Legal Expense Fund Trust, which was set up in February 2018, ABC News reported.

The Adelsons’ gift was added to those from other donors, including $150,000 from recycling executive Anthony Lomangino; $100,000 from California real estate developer Geoffrey Palmer; $50,000 from longtime Trump associate Phil Ruffin; and $25,000 from Continental Resources CEO Harold Hamm, ABC reported, citing campaign finance records.

Records show only the names of law firms that receive money from the fund, not the names of the individuals being assisted in their defense, the ABC story said.

Seeking donations to fund legal representation is a common practice for all sides in court matters. In August, for example, Fox News reported that several figures involved in legal disputes with President Trump were seeking donations through crowdfunding efforts.

Those figures included former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, fired FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, fired FBI agent Peter Strzok and adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Last May, Adelson committed $30 million to a Republican group to help boost GOP chances in the midterm elections.

In November, President Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Miriam Adelson, who has been known for her philanthropic work, the Washington Post reported.