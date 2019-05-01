Mueller report drama is 'all ado about nothing': Independent Women's Voice President Tammy Bruce

Amid Attorney General William Barr's hearing on Capitol Hill about the Mueller report, Independent Women's Voice President Tammy Bruce argued that the "drama" surrounding the report is "all ado about nothing" now that the report has been made public.

It was revealed Tuesday evening that special counsel Robert Mueller wrote a letter to Barr arguing that his interpretation of Mueller's investigation "did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance of this office’s work and conclusions," which Barr was questioned about during his Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday.

Bruce said that the proceedings that followed Barr's summary of the report illustrated that Mueller was a "diva" who didn't like the attorney general putting his conclusions in the public eye.

"This is very strange, the timing of it all," she said during an appearance on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday morning. "It seems to me like a diva who didn't like the fact, this being Mueller, didn't like the fact Barr is now effectively interpreting, initially interpreted the report and now the American people can decide for themselves. Maybe there is just not enough drama for some of these individuals," she added.

Bruce asserted that the redacted version of Mueller's full investigation allows the American people to make a decision for themselves about the president's actions.

"The good news is that the American people can decide for themselves. They seem to already have done so. And the president was exonerated. That is the bottom line of this report. And that message seems to be resonating," she said.

Barr was set to answer questions from the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday, though it's possible that the hearing may be canceled or postponed because of an ongoing discussion about whether committee members will question Barr themselves, or if the questions will be posed by their attorneys.

"I think a lot of politicians don't want to be ones in front of a camera asking those questions, because they might think the American people don't like this dragging on, and they don't," Bruce said regarding the dispute.

"But, again, this is all ado about nothing," she continued. "The report is out in its entirety. We can decide. People we trust have been interpreting it. This seems to be a big nothing in a certain sense."