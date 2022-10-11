Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Supreme Court
Published

Supreme Court denies appeal of Dylann Roof, sentenced to death for murders at SC Black church

Supreme Court declined to comment on appeal by Roof, convicted in 9 deaths at Black church in Charleston, South Carolina

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Supreme Court has denied an appeal made by mass murderer Dylann Roof, who was convicted of killing nine people in a shooting at a Black church in 2015.

The court did not comment on the case in dismissing it.

DYLANN ROOF TAKES CHURCH SHOOTING APPEAL TO US SUPREME COURT

Roof was seeking a Supreme Court decision on handling disputes surrounding his mental health. 

Roof previously demanded evidence of his mental health be left out of his trial and fired his legal representation during sentencing. 

In this June 18, 2015, file photo, Charleston, South Carolina, shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof is escorted from the Cleveland County Courthouse in Shelby, North Carolina.

In this June 18, 2015, file photo, Charleston, South Carolina, shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof is escorted from the Cleveland County Courthouse in Shelby, North Carolina. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

In 2017, Roof became the first person in the U.S. sentenced to death for a federal hate crime. Authorities have said Roof opened fire during the closing prayer of a Bible study at the church, shooting into the crowd of those assembled. 

He was 21 at the time of the massacre.

A federal appeals court last year upheld Roof’s conviction and death sentence for the racially-motivated slaying of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation, saying the legal record cannot even capture the "full horror" of what he did.

COURT UPHOLDS DEATH SENTENCE FOR CHURCH SHOOTER DYLANN ROOF

In this April 10, 2017, file photo, Dylann Roof enters the courtroom at the Charleston County Judicial Center to enter his guilty plea on murder charges in Charleston, South Carolina.

In this April 10, 2017, file photo, Dylann Roof enters the courtroom at the Charleston County Judicial Center to enter his guilty plea on murder charges in Charleston, South Carolina. (Grace Beahm/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool, File)

In his appeal, Roof's attorneys argued that he was wrongly allowed to represent himself during sentencing, a critical phase of his trial. 

Roof successfully prevented jurors from hearing evidence about his mental health, "under the delusion," his attorneys argued, that "he would be rescued from prison by White-nationalists — but only, bizarrely, if he kept his mental-impairments out of the public record."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In this June 18, 2015 file photo, two Charleston police officers stand in front of the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina.

In this June 18, 2015 file photo, two Charleston police officers stand in front of the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)

Roof, 28, is currently being held under maximum security in a Terre Haute, Indiana prison. He is on federal death row and awaiting execution.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics