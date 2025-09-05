Supporters hail Trump’s Pentagon rebrand as ‘honest,’ critics call it reckless

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As U.S. forces carry out strikes abroad and policymakers prepare to release a new national defense strategy, the Trump administration has chosen to revive a name not heard in Washington since 1947: the Department of War.

Friday's executive order has opened a debate over whether words shape policy, or whether the symbolism matters less than the capabilities behind them.

Supporters argue the shift restores honesty to the Pentagon’s identity, acknowledging that America’s armed forces have long been engaged in conflicts that stretch beyond "defense." Critics counter that the change risks glorifying war, unsettling allies and giving adversaries new propaganda lines at a sensitive moment in global security.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, who proudly assumed the new title, described the move as a cultural reset. "Words matter. Titles matter, cultures matter," Hegseth told Fox News Digital. "George Washington founded the War Department."

HEGSETH VOWS TO REBUILD MILITARY DETERRENCE SO ENEMIES 'DON'T WANT TO F--- WITH US'

Jennifer Kavanaugh, a senior fellow at Defense Priorities, said recent strikes have emboldened Trump to lean more heavily on military power. She pointed to U.S. attacks on Iranian targets earlier this summer and, more recently, a strike on a Venezuelan drug-smuggling boat, which she said the administration clearly views as both policy successes and strong political points.

"These two strikes, as well as other small things, are maybe pushing Trump to be more aggressive than he was on the campaign trail, or even than he planned to be coming in," Kavanaugh said.

Others were more skeptical of the name’s practical impact. Frank Rose, a former Defense Department and Nuclear Security Administration official, said the change does little to address real challenges. "I have no problem with the [new] name," he said. "The real question is this: Will this name change allow us to get capability faster to the warfighter and stay ahead of Russia and China? I’m skeptical. Names don’t deter. Capabilities deter."

Some observers worry the debate over symbolism is overshadowing substantive developments. "This story is overshadowing more important news," said John Byrnes, strategic director for Concerned Veterans for America. "The overdue National Defense Strategy seems about to be published, and sources are reporting that it outlines a pivot towards focusing more resources on defense here in North America."

The Pentagon’s strategy document, released once per administration, is expected soon. A recent report in Politico suggested it will center on homeland defense and the Western Hemisphere, underscoring a shift in priorities as the U.S. faces threats closer to home.

The executive order allows the Pentagon to continue using "Department of Defense" as a secondary name, a concession that may ease the daunting task of changing countless seals, emblems, and bureaucratic references.

TRUMP TO RENAME PENTAGON, RESTORING HISTORIC ‘DEPARTMENT OF WAR’ IN LATEST MILITARY MOVE

For most of the nation’s history, the U.S. military was overseen by the Department of War. Created in 1789 as one of the first executive departments, it managed the Army, fortifications, and the nation’s defenses. The Navy, established separately in 1798, was not folded into the War Department.

By the mid-20th century, policymakers were rethinking the military’s role. The devastation of World War II and the onset of the Cold War spurred the 1947 National Security Act, which merged the War Department and the Navy Department into the National Military Establishment.

In 1949, that structure was renamed the Department of Defense. The new title was meant to signal a mission of deterrence and stability rather than aggressive war-making, aligning with America’s Cold War role as a global protector.

For more than seventy-five years, the Department of Defense has symbolized that mission. Restoring the "War" name represents a striking departure from that framework.

Modern governments have largely abandoned the blunt language of "war" in naming their defense bureaucracies. The United Kingdom once had separate War and Air ministries, which were merged after World War II into today’s Ministry of Defence. In Germany, pre-1945 governments relied on a War Ministry, but postwar leaders created a Federal Ministry of Defense to emphasize collective security within NATO. Russia maintains a Ministry of Defense, headquartered in Moscow, even as it wages wars abroad.

The trend reflects a 20th-century shift toward language that frames militaries as protectors rather than aggressors. America’s decision to move in the opposite direction stands out globally.

Kavanaugh noted that the rhetorical turn may resonate differently with U.S. audiences. For some, she said, it will emphasize the military’s lethality — a theme Trump and Hegseth have repeatedly embraced.

For others, it will serve as a reminder that the United States spends far more time intervening abroad than defending its own borders.

"Department of War is sort of a much more accurate description of what the military does," she said. "The homeland itself is actually very secure: we have oceans on two sides, weak neighbors to the north and south … so I do think it calls attention to what is the fundamental role of the military here, which is fighting wars abroad, which hasn’t always advanced U.S. interests."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It remains unclear whether Trump can make the change permanent without congressional approval. His order directs Hegseth to propose both legislative and executive measures to enshrine the name. Democrats have already voiced opposition.

"Totally something my 8-year-old would come up with," Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., wrote on X. "Americans want to prevent wars, not tout them."

"Only someone who avoided the draft would want to rename the Department of Defense to the Department of War," added Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.