Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Secretary of Defense

Hegseth vows to rebuild military deterrence so enemies 'don't want to f--- with us'

Trump administration focuses on rebuilding military with best equipment for warfighters

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch , Morgan Phillips Fox News
close
Hegseth says enemies should know 'they don't want to f--- with us' Video

Hegseth says enemies should know 'they don't want to f--- with us'

During a visit to Fort Benning in Georgia, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday said the department is working on re-establishing deterrence, "so that when the enemy sees an American, they don't want to f--- with us."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

COLUMBUS, Ga. — During a trip to Fort Benning on Thursday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the department is working on re-establishing deterrence, "so that when the enemy sees an American, they don't want to f--- with us."

The comments came after Hegseth spoke at an Officer Candidate School (OCS) graduation ceremony, where candidates were commissioned as second lieutenants in the Army or ensigns in the Navy.

Following the ceremony, he made remarks at the Infantry Basic Officer Leader Course luncheon — sharing stories about his children wanting Army Ranger shirts, and noting the proudest moment of his life would be saluting them if they earned it.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth arrives at a Pentagon briefing

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasized that policymakers must untie soldiers’ hands, allow them to act decisively in dangerous situations, and push authority down to platoon and company levels. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

TRUMP TO RENAME PENTAGON, RESTORING HISTORIC ‘DEPARTMENT OF WAR’ IN LATEST MILITARY MOVE

Hegseth also touched on military priorities under the Trump administration, noting the Department of Defense's focus is rebuilding the military to ensure it has the best possible equipment from the warfighter perspective, across all services. 

"And then reestablishing deterrence, so that when the enemy sees an American, they don't want to f--- with us," Hegseth said. "Because they know they'll get the business end of the best warrior on the planet. We're reestablishing that. Whether it's midnight hammer, or freedom of navigation, or narco-traffickers that are poisoning the American people."

Hegseth says the Trump admin had the authority to conduct a lethal cartel boat strike Video

WHITE HOUSE ADVANCES PLAN FOR DEPARTMENT OF WAR AS TRUMP LOOKS TO RESTORE HISTORICAL MILITARY TITLE

He said the world knows that when President Donald Trump speaks, he means business, adding that the graduates are the faces of that deterrence. 

"It's you that we remember, and we think of, when we make decisions," Hegseth said. "It's the job of policymakers and leaders in our positions to look down and say, 'We've asked you to do tough things, we're going to have your back when you do it.' We're going untie your hands and make sure you can unleash hell in Yemen. Absolute violence of action. 

"We're going to push decision-making authority down to you, the platoon level, the company level, the battalion unit level, as much as possible."

Hegseth

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth urged new officers to remember what it felt like to be in the graduates’ position and to always have each other’s backs. (Getty Images)

HEGSETH VOWS TO RESTORE WARRIOR MENTALITY AND RAISE STANDARDS IN SWEEPING MILITARY TRANSFORMATION

During the trip, the secretary also teased that the Defense Department may have a new name on Friday, which Fox News Digital's Diana Stancy and Emma Colton were first to confirm.

Trump will sign an executive order allowing the department to use the "Department of War" as a secondary title, along with phrases like "secretary of war" for Hegseth.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The order also directs Hegseth to propose legislative and executive actions to make the name change permanent.

Fox News Digital's Diana Stancy and Emma Colton contributed to this report.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue