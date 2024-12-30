Trump hails Florida Dem's decision to ditch party, join GOP: 'THANK YOU HILLARY!'

President-elect Donald Trump congratulated and thanked Florida state Rep. Hillary Cassel after the Sunshine State lawmaker announced her decision to dump her Democratic Party affiliation and join the GOP.

"Today, I am announcing my decision to change my party affiliation from Democrat to Republican," Cassel said in a statement. "I will be joining the Republican Conference of the Florida House of Representatives because I believe in their vision for a better, more prosperous Florida."

In a statement hailing the move, Trump urged more Democrats to defect.

"Congratulations to Hillary Cassel for becoming the second State Representative from the Great State of Florida to switch her Party affiliation from Democrat to Republican, once more expanding the GOP Supermajority in the State House! I would further like to invite other Disillusioned Democrats to switch Parties, and join us on this noble quest to Save our Country and, Make America Great Again - GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE. THANK YOU HILLARY!" Trump exclaimed in a Truth Social post.

Cassel's announcement came after fellow Florida state Rep. Susan Valdés announced earlier this month that she was switching her registration from Democrat to Republican.

While seeking office in 2022, Cassel described herself as a "proud Democrat," "pro-choice champion," and "faithful ally of the LGBTQ+ community."

She also pledged that she would "stand up to #ClimateChange deniers" and "stand up to the NRA and fight for a ban on military style assault rifles and the high capacity ammunition that make them so lethal."

But now Cassel says the Democratic Party does not reflect her values.

"As a mother, I want to help build a world where our children are judged on their character and their actions not on their labels," she noted in her statement. "As a proud Jewish woman, I have been increasingly troubled by the Democratic Party's failure to unequivocally support Israel and its willingness to tolerate extreme progressive voices that justify or condone acts of terrorism. I'm constantly troubled by the inability of the current Democratic Party to relate to everyday Floridians. I can no longer remain in a party that doesn't represent my values.

"I know I won't always agree on every detail with every Republican, but I do know that I will always have input, collaboration, and respect. The House Republican Conference empowers members to find common sense solutions to real issues facing all Floridians. They welcome different ideas and collaboration, which is the cornerstone of effective government. Those are my values," Cassel noted.