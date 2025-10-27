Expand / Collapse search
House Of Representatives

Stefanik to release new book on college antisemitism as she eyes bid for NY governor

Rep Elise Stefanik is expected to challenge incumbent Kathy Hochul for New York governor

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Rep. Stefanik: Hochul owns Mamdani's socialist agenda after endorsement Video

Rep. Stefanik: Hochul owns Mamdani's socialist agenda after endorsement

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., joins 'Fox & Friends' to sound off on Gov. Kathy Hochul officially endorsing candidate Zohran Mamdani and to discuss her potential run for governor.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y. is preparing to release a book detailing her efforts to crack down on antisemitism on college campuses.

Stefanik, who currently serves as chair of House Republican leadership, is expected to mount a bid for governor of New York ahead of the Empire State’s elections in November 2026.

Her forthcoming book is expected out in April of that year and is titled, "Poisoned Ivies: The Inside Account of the Academic and Moral Rot at America’s Elite Universities."

Elise Stefanik AT THE CAPITOL

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., leaves a House Republican Conference meeting with President Donald Trump on the budget reconciliation bill in the U.S. Capitol, May 20, 2025.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

A press release for the book obtained by Fox News Digital touted Stefanik's role at a Dec. 5, 2023, hearing by the House Education and Workforce Committee, where the New York Republican grilled heads of three top colleges on their handling of antisemitism.

Fallout from that hearing precipitated the resignations of former Harvard President Claudine Gay and former University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill.

Claudine Gay at the Rayburn House Office Building in washington

Harvard University President Claudine Gay, University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill, American University Professor Pamela Nadell, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology President Sally Kornbluth, testify before the House Education and Workforce Committee at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, Dec. 5, 2023. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"The hearing heard around the world was unlike any other experience I have had serving at the highest levels of Congress over the past decade. It set off an earthquake in academia and delivered accountability that was long overdue," Stefanik said in a statement about the release.

"The moral and academic crisis within America's most elite universities is wide and deep, and it is already having far-reaching and devastating impacts. The horrific stories from students are riveting, and it is truly shocking that this scourge of antisemitism is happening in the 21st century in the United States of America. I am proud to lead boldly with strength and moral clarity on one of the most important issues of our time," she said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at the state capitol

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at the state Capitol on Feb. 1, 2023, in Albany, New York.  (Hans Pennink/AP Photo)

Stefanik, who represents upstate New York's 21st Congressional District, is said to be eyeing a challenge to Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul.

She has also taken a leading role in Congress in the House GOP's crackdown on antisemitism, particularly amid a wave of anti-Israel protests at U.S. universities toward the end of the last academic year.

