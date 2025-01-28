State Dept pulls millions in funding for ‘condoms in Gaza,’ as Trump admin looks to trim spending

Secretary of State Marco Rubio's decision to freeze foreign aid over the weekend included pulling millions of dollars-worth of U.S. funding for "condoms in Gaza," a White House official told Fox News Digital.

The revelation came as the official explained that a separate memo from the Office of Management and Budget will temporarily pause grants, loans and federal assistance programs pending a review into whether the funding coincides with President Donald Trump's executive orders, such as those related to ending diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), the Green New Deal, and funding nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) "that undermine the national interest."



"If the activity is not in conflict with the President’s priorities, it will continue with no issues," the White House official told Fox News Digital. "This is similar to how HHS [Department of Health and Human Services] stopped the flow of grant money to the WHO [World Health Organization] after President Trump announced the U.S. withdrawal from the organization. Or how the State Department halted several million dollars going to condoms in Gaza this past weekend."

Fox News Digital reached out to the State Department on Tuesday seeking additional information.

The Jerusalem Post reported in 2020 that scores of condoms were being used to create IED-carrying balloons that winds would carry into southern Israel, raising alarm on schoolyards, farmlands and highways.



At the time, the Post reported that the improvised explosive devices – floated into Israel via inflated contraceptives – burned thousands of hectares of land and caused "millions of shekels of damage." It's not clear if the practice continues.

Just two days after the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks, which involved Hamas terrorists brutally raping some of the approximately 1,200 people killed in southern Israel and hundreds of others brought back into Gaza as hostages, a global NGO known as the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) released a statement regarding the resulting war and escalating violence.

The NGO claimed that any blockade of aid shipments into Gaza would infringe on their "enormous gains made in life-saving sexual and reproductive healthcare in this region."

"Palestinians are systematically denied sexual and reproductive healthcare and rights," the executive director of a corresponding NGO, the Palestinian Family Planning and Protection Association (PFPPA), said at the time. "Our health system has been repeatedly targeted and depleted by the Israeli occupation, and the more it disintegrates, the more it will hinder the full realization of these rights for women and girls."

On Sunday, Rubio paused all U.S. foreign assistance funded by or through the State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) for review.

The move came in response to Trump's executive order, "Reevaluating and Realigning United States Foreign Aid," issued last week directing a sweeping 90-day pause on most U.S. foreign assistance disbursed through the State Department.

The State Department said Sunday that Rubio was initiating a review of "all foreign assistance programs to ensure they are efficient and consistent with U.S. foreign policy under the America First agenda."

"President Trump stated clearly that the United States is no longer going to blindly dole out money with no return for the American people. Reviewing and realigning foreign assistance on behalf of hardworking taxpayers is not just the right thing to do, it is a moral imperative. The Secretary is proud to protect America’s investment with a deliberate and judicious review of how we spend foreign assistance dollars overseas," a State Department spokesperson said Sunday.

"The mandate from the American people was clear – we must refocus on American national interests," the statement added. "The Department and USAID take their role as stewards of taxpayer dollars very seriously. The implementation of this Executive Order and the Secretary’s direction furthers that mission. As Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said, ‘Every dollar we spend, every program we fund, and every policy we pursue must be justified with the answer to three simple questions: Does it make America safer? Does it make America stronger? Does it make America more prosperous?’"

Rubio had specifically exempted only emergency food programs and military aid to Israel and Egypt from the freeze on foreign assistance.

On Monday, at least 56 senior USAID officials were placed on leave pending an investigation into alleged efforts to thwart Trump's orders, the Associated Press reported, citing a current official and a former official at USAID.



An internal USAID notice sent late Monday and obtained by the AP said new acting administrator Jason Gray had identified "several actions within USAID that appear to be designed to circumvent the President’s Executive Orders and the mandate from the American people." "As a result, we have placed a number of USAID employees on administrative leave with full pay and benefits until further notice while we complete our analysis of these actions," Gray wrote.

The senior agency officials put on leave were experienced employees who had served in multiple administrations, including Trump's, the former USAID official said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.