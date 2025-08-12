Expand / Collapse search
South Africa

State Department report condemns South Africa over 'extrajudicial killings' in annual human rights report

Report cites extrajudicial killings and repression of Afrikaner minorities following Trump confrontation with South Africa's leader

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Democratic strategist calls South Africa's 'white genocide' a 'blatant lie' Video

Democratic strategist calls South Africa's 'white genocide' a 'blatant lie'

Washington Examiner investigations editor Sarah Bedford and Democratic strategist Ameshia Cross join 'MediaBuzz' to discuss President Donald Trump claiming a 'white farmer' genocide was taking place in South Africa.

The U.S. State Department found that the human rights situation in South Africa has "significantly worsened" over the past year, citing reports of "extrajudicial killings" and repression against racial minorities.

The State Department conducts an annual review of the human rights situations in countries across the globe, and it targeted South Africa with new criticism in the 2025 report released Tuesday. The report, scheduled to be sent to Congress on Tuesday, pointed to the U.S. receiving several reports of the South African "government or its agents" carrying out extrajudicial or arbitrary killings, as well as repression of Afrikaner minorities.

"In July the provincial police commissioner confirmed that as of April, police shot and killed at least 40 criminal suspects in shoot-outs. On September 2, police reported six suspects wanted for homicide and extortion were shot and killed by Durban police in a shoot-out. According to Reuters, eight of the police officers involved were placed on administrative leave with full pay pending investigation," the report said.

"Watchdog groups noted deaths in custody often resulted from physical abuse combined with a lack of subsequent medical treatment or neglect," it continued.

TRUMP TO MEET LEADER OF ‘OUT OF CONTROL' SOUTH AFRICA AT WHITE HOUSE

Donald Trump and Cyril Ramaphosa

US President Donald Trump, right, and Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa's president, during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"According to data compiled by Agence France-Presse, there were 447 murders on farms and smallholdings between October 2023 and September 2024. In recent years, extremist political party the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) encouraged attacks on Afrikaner farmers, reviving the use of the song "Kill the Boer [Farmer]" at its rallies and otherwise inciting violence," the report added.

The State Department went on to criticize wider repression tactics against Afrikaners, citing The Expropriation Bill of 2024, in particular. The legislation allows the government to seize land without compensation in some circumstances.

TRUMP RIPS NBC REPORTER FOR ASKING ABOUT QATARI JET GIFT AMID TENSE MEETING ON GENOCIDE: ‘YOU'RE A DISGRACE'

"This act could enable the government to seize ethnic minority Afrikaners’ agricultural property without compensation, following countless government policies designed to dismantle equal opportunity in employment, education, and business, and extreme rhetoric and government actions fueling disproportionate violence against racially disfavored landowners," the report said.

South Africans protest in favor of Trump and against their government

South Africans protest in favor of Trump and against their government following a contentious White House meeting with the South African president. (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump confronted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House during a state visit in May.

Trump has claimed that White Afrikaner South African farmers are being slaughtered and forced off their land. The Afrikaners are descendants of mostly Dutch settlers who first arrived in South Africa in 1652.

"Now this is very bad. These are burial sites right here. Burial sites — over a thousand — of White farmers. And those cars are lined up to pay love on a Sunday morning. Each one of those white things you see is a cross. And there is approximately a thousand of them," Trump said at the time. "They're all White farmers. The family of White farmers. And those cars aren't, driving, they are stopped there to pay respects to their family member who was killed. And it's a terrible sight. I've never seen anything like it. On both sides of the road, you have crosses. Those people are all killed."

Trump in Oval

U.S. President Donald Trump gets animated during a meeting with the President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office of the White House. (Getty Images)

South Africa denies claims of genocide and harassment, as does its president.

"I'm not going to be repeating what I've been saying," Ramaphosa said at the May visit. "I would say if there was Afrikaner farmer genocide, I can bet you these three gentlemen would not be here, including my Minister of Agriculture. He would not be with me."

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.