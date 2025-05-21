Trump rips NBC reporter for asking about Qatari jet gift amid tense meeting on genocide: 'You're a disgrace'

President Donald Trump ripped an NBC reporter for questioning over the Department of Defense accepting a jumbo jet from Qatar to serve as Air Force One.

"The Pentagon announced that it would be accepting a Qatari jet to be used as Air Force One," an NBC reporter asked Trump during a press event during the South African president's Wednesday visit to the White House.

"What are you talking about? You know, you ought to get out of here," Trump responded.

The question regarding the Qatari jet was asked immediately following Trump directing his staff to lower the lights and show video footage of the treatment of white farmers in South Africa during his meeting with the African nation's president.

The Trump administration began welcoming white Afrikaners from South Africa to the U.S. in the past week as they face "unjust racial discrimination" in their home country, according to the administration.

"What does this have to do with the Qatari jet?" Trump shot back at the reporter, believed to be NBC News' Peter Alexander, before slamming NBC News for trying to divert the meeting's topic from genocide in South Africa.

"They're giving the United States Air Force a jet. Okay? And it's a great thing. We're talking about a lot of other things. It's NBC trying to get off the subject of what you just saw," Trump said. "You are a real … you know, you're a terrible reporter. Number one, you don't have what it takes to be a reporter. You're not smart enough. But for you to go into a subject about a jet that was given to the United States Air Force, which is a very nice thing."

"They also gave $5.1 trillion worth of investment in addition to the jet. Go back, you ought to go back to your studio at NBC because, Brian Roberts and the people that run that place, they ought to be investigated. They are so terrible the way you run that network. And you are a disgrace. No more questions from you," Trump continued.

"His name is Peter something. He's a terrible reporter," Trump added as he began calling on other reporters for questions.

Fox News Digital reached out to NBC News for comment on the matter but did not immediately receive a reply.

Fox News confirmed earlier Wednesday that the Department of Defense had formally accepted a 747 jetliner from Qatar.

Both Democrats and Republicans have criticized Trump after he announced the Department of Defense planned to accept a jumbo jet from the government of Qatar earlier in May, arguing the gift is riddled with both espionage concerns and constitutional questions.

At the heart of Democrats' concern over the matter is the emoluments clause in the Constitution , which states: "No Title of Nobility shall be granted by the United States: And no Person holding any Office of Profit or Trust under them, shall, without the Consent of the Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State."

It's questionable if the emoluments clause even applies to the president, however, as the Constitution typically stipulates when a clause specifically affects a president and cites the title, such as in the impeachment clause, Hans von Spakovsky, senior legal fellow at the Heritage Foundation's Edwin Meese III Center for Legal and Judicial Studies, previously told Fox News Digital.

"The clause was specifically inserted because of concerns by the Founders at the Constitutional Convention over corruption of our foreign diplomats, especially by the French government," von Spakovsky explained. "It is questionable whether the emoluments clause even applies to the president since he is not named and the Constitution usually names the president when a provision applies to him. That is why the impeachment clause specifically provides that it applies to the ‘president, vice president and all civil officers of the United States.’ If ‘officers’ of the U.S. included the president, there would be no need for him to be separately listed."

Von Spakovsky said that if the plane is a government-to-government gift — meaning if Qatar gifted the plane to the Department of Defense and not as a personal gift to the president — the Trump administration is likely in the legal clear to accept the gift.

"If this gift is being considered as a gift to the government of the U.S., there is no legal issue to consider, since there is no constitutional or legal problem with such a gift. If this is a personal gift to the president, the Justice Department would be weighing the constitutional issue I have raised — whether the emoluments clause even applies to the president," he said.

Trump and his administration had previously and repeatedly defended that the jet would be gifted to the Department of Defense, and used as a temporary Air Force One as Boeing has not yet delivered a new fleet of Air Force ones.

"We're very disappointed that it's taking Boeing so long to build a new Air Force One," Trump said during a press conference on drug prices Monday morning. "You know, we have an Air Force One that's 40 years old. And if you take a look at that, compared to the new plane of the equivalent, you know, stature at the time, it's not even the same ballgame."

"When I first came in, I signed an order to get (the new Air Force One fleet) built," he continued. "I took it over from the Obama administration, they had originally agreed. I got the price down much lower. And then, when the election didn't exactly work out the way that it should have, a lot of work was not done on the plane because a lot of people didn't know they made change orders. That was so stupid, so ridiculous. And it ended up being a total mess, a real mess."