Squad member Rashida Tlaib delivers progressive response to Biden's State of the Union

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., is set to deliver a "progressive" response to President Biden's first State of the Union address Tuesday.

Tlaib has taken flak from her own party for responding to the president's address. "It’s like keying your own car and slashing your own tires," Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., reportedly told Axios.

"It’s massively counterproductive," Gottheimer further said. "This only highlights the real tension between the socialist far left and the common-sense moderate wing, which is focused on crime, costs, tax cuts and affordability, and turning the page on COVID."

"Despite some sensational coverage, it’s simple: I’m giving a speech about supporting President Biden and his Build Back Better agenda for the people. Look past the headlines & hear progressives’ vision for working with the President & Congress to deliver for our residents," Tlaib tweeted on Feb. 23 regarding the announcement of her planned response.

