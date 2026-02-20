EXCLUSIVE: ‘Targeted attack’ vandalizes Trump-Kennedy Center outdoor ice rink, forces performance cancellation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: The Trump-Kennedy Center was the target of what officials described as a "calculated, malicious attack" early Friday after a "toxic chemical" was poured onto its outdoor ice rink, forcing a performance cancellation.

Trump-Kennedy Center leadership said a dark substance was poured onto the ice surface, severely damaging the outdoor arena.

Leadership said the incident was not a protest but an act of outright vandalism targeting the Trump-Kennedy Center.

"Today, a targeted attack on the Trump Kennedy Center vandalized and destroyed our outdoor arena, causing severe damage that we unfortunately must cancel tonight’s performance, but we are working feverishly to complete repairs so programming can resume tomorrow," Roma Daravi, vice president of public relations for the Trump-Kennedy Center, said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "We have turned over video footage to the authorities who are investigating this calculated, malicious attack and hold those responsible accountable."

KENNEDY CENTER PRESIDENT DEMANDS $1M FROM JAZZ MUSICIAN WHO CANCELED CHRISTMAS EVE SHOW

Leadership added that violence "will not be tolerated" at the Trump-Kennedy Center and said those responsible would be held accountable.

Trump-Kennedy Center officials said a brown-black substance was poured across the ice early Friday morning. Images from the scene show the material spread widely across the rink, with what appears to be a gallon-sized milk container visible on the ice.

Leadership at the venue said the substance was "toxic." The exact chemical has not yet been publicly identified.

TRUMP'S NAME ADDED TO KENNEDY CENTER FOLLOWING UNANIMOUS BOARD VOTE TO RENAME HISTORIC BUILDING

The vandalism forced the cancellation of a scheduled performance at the Trump-Kennedy Center by Montreal-based skating company Le Patin Libre.

The incident comes amid a broader transformation of the Trump-Kennedy Center following a leadership overhaul and significant funding secured for long-deferred infrastructure improvements.

The board of trustees voted unanimously in December 2025 to rename the facility "The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts."

President Donald Trump was later elected chairman of the board.

BOARD VOTES KENNEDY CENTER TO BE RENAMED 'TRUMP-KENNEDY CENTER,' LEAVITT SAYS

Fox News Digital previously reported that the Center plans a temporary closure beginning July 4 for an extensive restoration and modernization project. Leadership has cited roughly $250 million in deferred maintenance and aging infrastructure accumulated over decades.

Congress appropriated $257 million for renovation work in Trump's "One, Big, Beautiful Bill" and officials have described the project as critical to stabilizing and preserving the nation’s premier performing arts institution for future generations.

The complex, which opened in 1971, has faced years of financial strain and structural deterioration before new funding was secured.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Daravi said the institution intends to pursue accountability for the damage and restore the outdoor arena as quickly as possible, so programming can continue as scheduled.

Neither a suspect nor a motive have been publicly identified by either the Trump-Kennedy Center or authorities.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident as the Trump-Kennedy Center works to restore the damaged outdoor arena and resume scheduled programming.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.