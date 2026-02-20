Crockett blasts ‘left’ for alleged skin darkening in ads as Texas Senate clash heats up

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A progressive House Democrat claims that attacks from her left were racially motivated in what’s become an explosive Texas Senate race.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, told supporters that she’s used to attacks from Republicans and the right, but racially tinged shots from her left flank weren’t something she expected.

"The thing that is not normal is for me to be attacked from the left," Crockett said. "That is the new wild card in this scenario. But it's just interesting."

"And you know, I've been asked a couple of times about it," she continued. "And you know, I look at this specifically as a civil rights lawyer, and I see when they're sending out ads and they're darkening my skin. And I'm just like, I know what this is, right?"

Crockett did not get into specifics about which ads she was referencing or who was behind them.

It's another instance in the Democratic primary for Texas' Senate seat between Crockett and Texas state Rep. James Talarico in which race has again been jolted into the conversation.

It’s another instance in the Democratic primary for Texas’ Senate seat between Crockett and Texas state Rep. James Talarico in which race has again been jolted into the conversation.

Before the latest drama over Talarico’s appearance on Stephen Colbert’s "The Late Show," which Crockett said she has not received an invitation to since launching her Senate campaign, the state lawmaker was embroiled in another back-and-forth with his former opponent.

Before Crockett entered the contest, Talarico was running against former Rep. Collin Allred, D-Texas, who was again vying for the Senate after losing to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in 2024.

Allred exited the race in December 2025 but earlier in February alleged that Talarico had referred to him as a "mediocre Black man" in reference to his campaign against the former lawmaker.

Talarico pushed back against the allegation in a statement to the Texas Tribune at the time and said that he would "never attack him on the basis of race."

"As a Black man in America, Congressman Allred has had to work twice as hard to get where he is," Talarico said. "I understand how my critique of the congressman’s campaign could be interpreted given this country’s painful legacy of racism, and I care deeply about the impact my words have on others. Despite our disagreements, I deeply respect Congressman Allred. We’re all on the same team."

Early voting already is underway in Texas, with primary election day right around the corner on March 3.

Who either Crockett or Talarico will face in November remains in the air, given the three-way Republican primary battle among Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas.