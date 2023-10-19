Expand / Collapse search
Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden prosecutor David Weiss to appear for closed-door House Judiciary interview next month

Weiss has been investigating Hunter Biden since 2018

Brooke Singman By Brooke Singman , Jake Gibson , David Spunt Fox News
Published
David Weiss appointment will not 'restore confidence at all' in DOJ: Sen. Ron Johnson Video

David Weiss appointment will not 'restore confidence at all' in DOJ: Sen. Ron Johnson

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., discusses the Department of Justice's appointment of David Weiss as special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe and the impact to the House investigation.

Special Counsel David Weiss is expected to appear for a transcribed interview before the House Judiciary Committee next month, a source familiar with the situation told Fox News. 

Weiss is set to appear for his transcribed interview behind closed doors on Nov. 7, the source said. 

JORDAN WANTS SPECIAL COUNSEL DAVID WEISS TO TESTIFY PUBLICLY NEXT MONTH BEFORE CONGRESS

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has been requesting Weiss and other federal prosecutors involved in the Hunter Biden investigation to testify before his committee for months. He initially requested Weiss meet with the committee on Oct. 11. 

Special Counsel David Weiss

U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware David C. Weiss. (Fox News screenshot)

Attorney General Merrick Garland tapped Weiss in August to serve as special counsel with jurisdiction over the Hunter Biden investigation and any other issues that have come up, or may come up, related to that probe.

HUNTER BIDEN INVESTIGATORS LIMITED QUESTIONS ABOUT 'DAD,' 'BIG GUY' DESPITE FBI, IRS OBJECTIONS: WHISTLEBLOWER

Weiss, the U.S. attorney for Delaware, has been leading the Hunter Biden investigation since 2018. His appointment as special counsel came amid allegations that politics had influenced or hampered prosecutorial decisions in the years-long investigation into the president’s son. 

Rep. Jim Jordan talks to reporters

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

In his first move as special counsel, Weiss charged Hunter Biden with making a false statement in the purchase of a firearm; making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federal firearms licensed dealer; and one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

The president's son pleaded not guilty to all charges earlier this month. 

Weiss has said the investigation into the president's son is ongoing. 

Hunter Biden

DELAWARE, UNITED STATES - JULY 26: United States President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden, exits in J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building in Delaware, United States on July 26, 2023. (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

HUNTER BIDEN PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO FEDERAL GUN CHARGES OUT OF SPECIAL COUNSEL DAVID WEISS' PROBE

Weiss' interview comes amid House Republicans' impeachment inquiry against President Biden. 

The status of the impeachment inquiry is unclear, however, after the ouster of Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as House speaker. Jordan is currently the Republican nominee for speaker, and is expected to hold a third vote for the post on Friday. 

Brooke Singman is a Fox News Digital politics reporter. You can reach her at Brooke.Singman@Fox.com or @BrookeSingman on Twitter.

