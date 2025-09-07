Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Immigration

South Korea reaches deal with US to release workers detained after immigration raid

Authorities arrested some 300 South Korean workers at a Hyundai factory

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Former Border Patrol chief tears into sanctuary city policies: 'This is ridiculous!' Video

Former Border Patrol chief tears into sanctuary city policies: 'This is ridiculous!'

Retired Border Patrol chief Chris Clem joins 'Fox & Friends Weekend' to weigh in on a Chicago ICE protest and an illegal immigrant being charged with murdering a woman while being out on bail.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The South Korean government has reached a deal with the U.S. to secure the release of hundreds of migrant workers detained at a Hyundai automobile factory in Georgia.

Homeland Security Investigations said 475 people who were in the country illegally, primarily from South Korea, were arrested as part of the operation at the under-construction battery plant. Hyundai owns the plant, but claimed none of the workers were directly employed by the company.

President Lee Jae Myung's office says the country will send a charter plane to bring the workers back to South Korea in the coming days.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement last week to express "concern and regret" over the raid.

LOUISIANA RACETRACK ICE RAID NETS MORE THAN 80 ILLEGAL MIGRANTS DURING WORKSITE ENFORCEMENT OPERATION

South korean workers

This image from video provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via DVIDS shows manufacturing plant employees waiting to have their legs shackled at the Hyundai Motor Group’s electric vehicle plant, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Ellabell, Ga. (Corey Bullard/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP)

HSI Georgia chief Steven Schrank said some of the detained workers had illegally crossed the U.S. border, while others had entered the country legally but had expired visas or had entered on a visa waiver that prohibited them from working.

HSI said some of the workers arrested were employed by subcontractors on the construction site, which has since been paused. Fox News Digital reported that ICE and other law enforcement agencies were part of the operation.

16 IN CUSTODY AFTER IMMIGRATION RAID AT LA HOME DEPOT, DHS SAYS

Hyundai Motor Group building in Georgia

A view of the Hyundai Motor Group facility in Georgia, part of a multibillion-dollar EV and battery project (The Associated Press)

"As of today, it is our understanding that none of those detained is directly employed by Hyundai Motor Company," Hyundai told Fox News Digital in a statement. "We prioritize the safety and well-being of everyone working at the site and comply with all laws and regulations wherever we operate."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE IMMIGRATION COVERAGE

Workplace raids have become an increasingly common operation for immigration enforcement under President Donald Trump's administration.

Federal agents detain workers at Hyundai Georgia site

Federal agents detain workers during an immigration raid at the Hyundai battery plant construction site in Ellabell, Georgia. (ATF)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last month, federal authorities butted heads with some Democratic officials in California at a cannabis farm, which resulted in the discovery of children working at the plant.

Fox News' Cameron Arcand and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue