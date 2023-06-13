Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

South Dakota
Published

South Dakota Gov. Noem loses fifth chief of staff since assuming office

Mark Miller's last day on job, potential replacements not yet disclosed

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's chief of staff, Mark Miller, plans to leave the governor's office, becoming the fifth chief of staff to depart during Noem's tenure.

Miller's departure was confirmed Tuesday by Ian Fury, the governor's spokesman. Fury did not comment on Miller's last day or any possible replacements.

GOV. NOEM WILL SEND 50 NATIONAL GUARD TROOPS TO SOUTHERN BORDER ‘WARZONE’ TO HELP TEXAS

Miller is returning to Florida where he has accepted a position with a nonprofit, KELO-TV reported.

Kristi Noem at CPAC

Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's chief of staff, Mark Miller, will leave his post in favor of a Florida-based nonprofit position, making him the fifth chief of staff to resign during the governor's administration. (Tristan Wheelock/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Governor Noem is grateful for all of Mark’s help serving the people of South Dakota over the past several years," Fury said in a statement. "His family situation made it advantageous for him to move back home, and we wish him well on that and all other endeavors."

SD GOV. NOEM OPENS COLLEGE COMPLAINT HOTLINE, CALLS ON REGENTS TO BAN DRAG SHOWS

Miller became Noem’s general counsel in 2020 and was named interim chief of staff in 2021. He was promoted to chief of staff in March 2022.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Miller was Noem’s advocate on abortion issues and was chairman of the Department of Education’s Social Studies Standards Commission.

More from Politics