Michigan Dem launches anti-EV ad in bid for Senate race after voting against a bipartisan pushback on mandates

Elissa Slotkin voted against blocking an EPA mandate on electric vehicle sales in September

Aubrie Spady By Aubrie Spady Fox News
Published
Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., is slamming electric vehicle mandates in her bid for a swing state Senate seat, despite recently voting against a bill aiming to block them.

The Democratic congresswoman, who is running for Michigan's open Senate seat this cycle, released a new ad against mandating electric vehicle sales.

"No one should tell us what to buy, and no one is gonna mandate anything," Slotkin says in the ad, while "no electric car mandates" is seen written on the screen.

Slotkin also revealed that there are no EV charging stations near where she lives in Michigan, and that she does not own an electric car herself.

HOUSE PASSES BILL BLOCKING BIDEN ADMIN ATTEMPT TO REQUIRE TWO-THIRDS OF NEW CARS TO BE ELECTRIC WITHIN YEARS

Elissa Slotkin

Rep. Elissa Slotkin is the Democratic nominee in the Michigan Senate race. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"I live on a dirt road, nowhere near a charging station, so I don't own an electric car," Slotkin says in the new ad. "What you drive is your call, no one else's."

Despite speaking out against EV mandates, Slotkin recently voted against legislation to block Biden administration mandates on new car sales.

THE BIDEN-HARRIS EV MANDATES WILL HURT WORKERS IN STATES LIKE MICHIGAN: TUDOR DIXON

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a final rule in March under the Clean Air Act to set new emissions standards that would require up to two-thirds of new cars sold to be electric vehicles by 2032.

A Tesla Model 3 charges at a ChargePoint electric vehicle charging station in Rhinebeck, New York, on Sept. 3, 2024.

A Tesla Model 3 charges at a ChargePoint electric vehicle charging station in Rhinebeck, New York, on Sept. 3, 2024. (Angus Mordant/Getty Images)

A bipartisan group of House lawmakers passed the Congressional Review Act, introduced by GOP Michigan Rep. John James, in September to block the new rule from being enacted. 

Slotkin, however, voted against its passing – breaking with eight Democrats who voted in favor of the bill.

Fox News Digital reached out to Slotkin for comment.

Aubrie Spady is a Writer for Fox News Digital.

