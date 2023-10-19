Former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case

Former Trump attorney Sidney Powell pleaded guilty to six misdemeanor charges in a Fulton County courthouse in Georgia on Thursday.

The six charges of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with performance of election duties carried a recommended sentence of 6 years probation in total, as well as a $6,000 fine and an additional $2,700 restitution payment to the state. As part of her sentence, she also agreed to provide a written letter of apology to the people of Georgia and give "truthful testimony" at any future hearings and trials relating to other defendants.

Powell is one of 19 defendants charged in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' indictment in August.

Powell's case has been handled separately from the others alongside lawyer Kenneth Chesebro. The two had petitioned the court to have their cases separated from the larger group and to be tried as individuals. Judge Scott McAfee partially granted their request but said they must be tried as a pair for the sake of a speedy trial.

Chesebro's trial is scheduled to begin Friday.

The rest of the defendants include former President Donald Trump, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis and many others.

The case is one of four criminal indictments currently leveled against Trump, with charges also arising out of New York City, Florida and Washington, D.C.

Trump himself has been busy in court in Manhattan for a civil trial brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is accusing Trump of fraud.

Trump has appeared in court in Manhattan for parts of the trial while also crisscrossing the country, holding speeches and rallies for his 2024 presidential campaign.

Judge Arthur Engoron, last month, ruled that Trump and the Trump Organization committed fraud while building his real estate empire by deceiving banks, insurers and others by overvaluing his assets and exaggerating his net worth on paperwork used in making deals and securing financing.

Engoron’s ruling came after James sued Trump, his children and the Trump Organization, alleging that the former president "inflated his net worth by billions of dollars," and said his children helped him to do so.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Fox News Brooke Singman contributed to this report.